Gas Demand Drives Africa’s Growing Role As Energy Supplier

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 89.37 +1.05 +1.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 93.01 +1.51 +1.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.67 +1.58 +1.68%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins 2.957 -0.099 -3.24%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.362 +0.008 +0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.15 +1.34 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.15 +1.34 +1.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.66 +1.85 +2.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.46 +1.81 +1.95%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 87.82 +1.05 +1.21%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.362 +0.008 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 92.15 +1.99 +2.21%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.03 +1.67 +1.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.97 +1.68 +1.90%
Graph down Basra Light 689 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.68 +1.37 +1.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 93.66 +1.85 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.66 +1.85 +2.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.45 +1.98 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.46 +1.81 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 142 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 62.77 +0.78 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 89.42 +1.83 +2.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 87.67 +1.83 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 83.22 +1.83 +2.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 79.77 +1.83 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 79.77 +1.83 +2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 82.57 +1.83 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 88.57 +1.83 +2.11%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 80.72 +1.83 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.15 +1.34 +1.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.80 +1.66 +2.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.55 +1.66 +2.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 91.40 -0.85 -0.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 83.90 +1.66 +2.02%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.80 +1.66 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.80 +1.66 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.00 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 77.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 92.61 +0.50 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 3 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 3 hours Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Israel Said To Divert Oil Imports To Red Sea Port To Avoid Targeting

Bulgaria's Tax On Russian Gas Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

Bulgaria's Tax On Russian Gas Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

Bulgaria imposed a transit tax…

Commodity Titans Look To Capitalize On Europe’s Gas Price Rollercoaster

Commodity Titans Look To Capitalize On Europe’s Gas Price Rollercoaster

As winter approaches, the European…

Azerbaijan, Turkey Start Construction Of Gas Pipeline To Nakchivan

Azerbaijan, Turkey Start Construction Of Gas Pipeline To Nakchivan

Azerbaijan and Turkey have broken…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gas Demand Drives Africa’s Growing Role As Energy Supplier

By Irina Slav - Oct 19, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Energy companies have invested some $800 billion in gas projects across Africa, according to Wood Mackenzie.
  • Africa has a lot of potential as a critical source of new supply, especially for Europe.
  • The Tortue floating LNG project off the coast of Senegal and Mauritania is nearing completion.
Join Our Community
Tanzania LNG

Global demand for gas is driving substantial investments in liquefied natural gas production in Africa. Those investments will, if successfully completed, turn the continent into a key supplier of the commodity in the future.

These are some of the outtakes from a presentation by Wood Mackenzie’s upstream research director, Ian Thom, and the presentation comes weeks after a recent forecast by the International Energy Agency that gas demand would peak before 2030.

Peak or growth

In September, the IEA’s head, Fatih Birol, said in an op-ed for the Financial Times that oil and gas demand would both peak before 2030, driven down by alternative sources of energy and electric vehicles.

Speaking about gas specifically, Birol wrote that “This is the result of renewables increasingly outmatching gas for producing electricity, the rise of heat pumps, and Europe’s accelerated shift away from gas following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Yet out in the real world, European companies recently closed two long-term LNG supply deals with Qatar, suggesting renewables may yet take a while to start outmatching gas for producing electricity.

Heat pumps, while strongly promoted by governments in transition-eager countries, are becoming increasingly controversial because of their significant costs and sometimes questionable performance due to a lack of optimal conditions.

Meanwhile, energy companies have invested some $800 billion in gas projects across Africa, according to Wood Mackenzie’s Thom. The investment cycle featuring the sum began in 2010 and will end in the same year, before which the IEA predicts peak gas demand. And it will result in a substantial increase in Africa’s LNG production capacity.

Per the IEA’s peak gas scenario, much of this capacity would become stranded. Yet, there do not seem to be any fears of that. On the contrary, there are several projects taking longer to complete because of security challenges and that is contributing to a tight gas market that makes prices susceptible to shocks.

Price shocks

There were two recent ones: the first, when offshore gas platform workers at Chevron’s LNG projects went on strike in September and European gas prices jumped, and the second, when Israel told Chevron to close one of the largest offshore gas fields in the country following the massive Hamas attack. Gas prices jumped again even though Europe does not import gas from Israel directly. Related: Most Americans Wouldn’t Buy An Electric Vehicle

Price volatility may be about to get worse, too, according to the head of one of the largest energy traders in the world, Mutsui & Co. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Kenichi Hori said that even with all the current LNG projects in the pipeline, demand would still surpass supply.

“Announced projects in the world still won’t make up for the supply needed when considering the energy transition that will take several decades,” Hori said, suggesting gas prices might have a bullish future.

This means Africa has a lot of potential as a critical source of new supply, especially for Europe thanks to the proximity between the two continents. There are projects already nearing completion, such as the Tortue floating LNG project off the coast of Senegal and Mauritania, which will next year add 2.4 million tons in annual production capacity to the global total.

Yet there are projects that have been stumbling along the way, such as two facilities in Mozambique—Rovuma LNG and Mozambique LNG—where security issues have delayed work on the LNG facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Wood Mac’s Thom, “Rovuma and Mozambique LNG central to a potential doubling of African LNG supply by 2035, there is a risk that exports could flatline longer term if these projects fail to materialize.”

It looks like few outside the International Energy Agency believe in looming peak gas demand. Those who believe gas demand will only grow in the future, meanwhile, are staking billions on it from Qatar to Mozambique, to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe's LNG Supply At Risk As Middle East Tensions Escalate
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes

Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes
Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets

Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets
Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product
Is This The End Of Naked Short Selling?

Is This The End Of Naked Short Selling?
Kuwait And Saudi Arabia Team Up For Massive Gas Field Development

Kuwait And Saudi Arabia Team Up For Massive Gas Field Development

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com