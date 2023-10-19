Most Americans Wouldn’t Buy An Electric Vehicle

The majority of Americans would not choose an electric vehicle for their next purchase of a car, a recent poll by Yahoo Finance and Ipsos has shown.

Despite the Biden Administration’s push to accelerate EV adoption and the many new models automakers are offering and planning to offer, most Americans remain skeptical about the benefits of owning an electric vehicle, according to the poll.

Cost, range, and availability of charging points and infrastructure are primary concerns weighing on U.S. consumers’ decision whether to buy an EV for their next car.

According to the polling, 57% of respondents in a survey of just over 1,000 Americans said they were ‘not at all likely’ or ‘not too likely’ to purchase an EV when they buy their next new car. Only 31% of respondents were likely to purchase an electric vehicle, with the ‘somewhat likely’ response the most common among those, with 17%. Just 7% said they were ‘extremely likely’ to buy an EV as their next car.

Among the demographics, 70% of respondents aged over 65 wouldn’t buy an EV, while 60% of consumers with an annual income of below $50,000 wouldn’t purchase an electric car either. A total of 76% of respondents who have identified as Republicans are not likely to buy an EV, either.

The biggest concern for those who said they wouldn’t buy an EV is the lack of charging stations or home charging, at 77%, followed by driving range with 73% of respondents citing it as a concern, and cost, which is a concern for 70% of American consumers.

There are about 104 gas pumps per 1,000 road miles on average in the United States compared to just 22 EV charging points for the same road distance, a study by smart fuel card management platform Coast showed earlier this year. As EV sales rise and the Biden Administration is pushing for transport electrification to reduce emissions from one of the most-polluting sectors in the U.S., the number of EV charging points is not enough now and the density of charging stations in some states is much lower than in others, according to the study.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

