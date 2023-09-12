IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.97 +0.68 +0.78%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.22 +0.58 +0.64%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.57 +0.74 +0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.637 +0.029 +1.11%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.728 +0.009 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 87.44 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.728 +0.009 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 12 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 12 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 12 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 651 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 12 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 12 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 104 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 69.09 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 89.44 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 87.69 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 84.39 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 81.49 -0.22 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 81.49 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 83.09 -0.22 -0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 92.39 -0.22 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 81.39 -0.22 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.74 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 83.39 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.75 +0.50 +0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 92.39 -0.10 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 20 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

International Energy Majors Interested In Colombia’s Offshore Gas

Oil Prices Falling Back But Set For Another Weekly Gain

Oil Prices Falling Back But Set For Another Weekly Gain

Oil prices are set for…

Utility Negligence In Maui Fires Sparks Nationwide Infrastructure Debate

Utility Negligence In Maui Fires Sparks Nationwide Infrastructure Debate

Hawaii's recent wildfires underscore the…

Tata’s Sustainability Shift Could Revolutionize UK Steel

Tata’s Sustainability Shift Could Revolutionize UK Steel

The UK government may offer…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030

By Irina Slav - Sep 12, 2023, 3:30 AM CDT
  • The head of the International Energy Agency has said that new projections show demand for coal, natural gas, and oil all peaking in the near future.
  • The research will be released in the IEA’s World Energy Outlook in October and suggests fossil fuel demand will peak even without new climate policies.
  • The driving force behind the decline in demand growth is the shift towards renewable energy and electric vehicles.
Join Our Community
oil demand

Demand for oil, natural gas, and coal is nearing its peak, the head of the International Energy Agency said in an op-ed for the Financial Times, citing IEA research.

Noting that demand for oil and gas has been growing despite forecasts of peaks, Fatih Birol went on to say that “according to new projections from the International Energy Agency, this age of seemingly relentless growth is set to come to an end this decade, bringing with it significant implications for the global energy sector and the fight against climate change.”

The research, to be released in the IEA’s World Energy Outlook in October, suggests that even if governments do nothing more than they are already doing to curb the consumption of hydrocarbons, demand for all three of them will reach a peak within the next few years Birol said.

Among the reasons for the forecast demand peaks are the shift towards wind and solar energy, and electric vehicles, the latter seen bringing about peak oil demand before 2030, Birol said.

The IEA has also forecast a peak demand moment for natural gas. Per Birol, “This is the result of renewables increasingly outmatching gas for producing electricity, the rise of heat pumps, and Europe’s accelerated shift away from gas following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Wind and solar generation capacity in Europe has indeed grown strongly over the last few years, even before the war in Ukraine began, but they have not yet been able to replace hydrocarbons and, in Germany’s case, nuclear.

Europe’s largest economy closed its last three nuclear power plants last year and was forced to dismantle a wind farm in order to increase local coal production for power generation.

Heat pump adoption in the UK, meanwhile, is running into obstacles, chief among them the often prohibitively high price and what some buyers complain is failure to perform as advertised.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Hedge Funds Returning To Oil Markets With Most Bullish Wagers
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom

Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom
Oil Soars Above $90 As Saudi Arabia Extends Deep Output Cuts

Oil Soars Above $90 As Saudi Arabia Extends Deep Output Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com