Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 90.77 +0.27 +0.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 96.72 +0.13 +0.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 97.54 +0.50 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 9.336 +0.148 +1.61%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 3.018 -0.009 -0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Chart Bonny Light 52 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60%
Chart Mars US 1 day 88.07 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 3.018 -0.009 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 52 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 52 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 52 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 264 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 52 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 52 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 52 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 52 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.49 +0.37 +0.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 76.01 +2.00 +2.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 92.26 +2.00 +2.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 90.51 +2.00 +2.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 88.41 +2.00 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 85.56 +2.00 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 85.56 +2.00 +2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 87.66 +2.00 +2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 91.21 +2.00 +2.24%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 85.86 +2.00 +2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 98.74 -2.07 -2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 9 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 27 mins Western leaders undervalued the size and global reach of the Russian economy
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 11 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

World’s Largest LNG Traders See Losses Mount Despite High Prices

World’s Largest LNG Traders See Losses Mount Despite High Prices

The world’s largest LNG traders…

Natural Gas Demand Outpaces Production

Natural Gas Demand Outpaces Production

Natural gas demand in major…

How Will Gazprom Fare Without Its Biggest Cash Cow?

How Will Gazprom Fare Without Its Biggest Cash Cow?

Europe, long considered Gazprom’s “bread…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 20, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Heatwaves across the globe have weighed on natural gas supplies.
  • Countries are bracing for natural gas shortages this winter.
  • Natural gas prices across the globe are soaring, with European prices now trading at what would be an equivalent of $410 per barrel of crude oil.
Join Our Community

Heatwaves this summer and expected natural gas shortages this winter are driving gas prices higher and higher. 

Europe's benchmark gas prices surged by 14% in just three days to a fresh record-high, continuing the upward trend from recent weeks, as gas demand for power generation is high amid heatwaves and Russian pipeline supply remains at low levels, while the EU scrambles to fill gas storage ahead of the winter that would see energy and gas rationing, industries shutting down production, and households paying sky-high prices for heating and electricity.  

Europe is in the most precarious position, but natural gas prices are rallying in the United States and Asia, too. Gas demand for power is high, and production is flat in America, while major Asian buyers are back on the LNG market to secure supplies for the winter. 

As LNG is now a global commodity, benchmark gas and spot LNG prices are soaring all over the world. And they could jump even higher when the heating season approaches. 

Europe's Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 A Barrel Oil 

Europe's benchmark gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub rallied 14% between Monday and Wednesday, jumping by 6% on Wednesday at a new record of $240 (236 euro) per megawatt-hour. Gas prices have already doubled since June, when Russia first reduced supply via Nord Stream, the key pipeline carrying gas to Europe's biggest economy, Germany. 

The European gas benchmark now trades at what would be an equivalent of $410 per barrel of crude oil, which highlights "the debilitating economic impact on the region," Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said this week.  

Such record gas prices are hitting industries in Germany and the rest of Europe, with companies announcing production halts or curtailments "until further notice" amid soaring energy costs. Industries have warned that reduced production and operations could lead to a collapse of supply and production chains. Governments are scrambling to secure enough gas for the winter while walking a tight rope between alleviating the cost burdens on households and avoiding an industrial collapse and a wave of bankrupt energy companies.

As a result of the gas crunch and a heatwave constraining supply and output from other fuel sources, year-ahead electricity prices continue to soar in Europe, with German power prices, the European benchmark, jumping to over $508 (500 euro) per megawatt-hour on Tuesday—a new record.

Despite faster storage builds than usual, Germany will only have enough natural gas to cover two and a half months of consumption this winter if Russia completely suspends deliveries, Klaus Müller, the president of Germany's energy regulator, told Bloomberg this week.  

"The burden of high gas and oil prices will actually mean that we are going to see some steep contraction in the European economies next year," Amrita Sen, director of research at Energy Aspects, told Bloomberg on Wednesday. 

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Rally, Too

European prices are at record highs and at around seven times higher than U.S. benchmark prices. But the U.S. prices at Henry Hub have surged, too, to the highest they have been in 14 years. This is the result of flattish domestic production, strong gas demand from the power sector in heatwaves, and lower than normal stocks in storage, despite the outage at the Freeport LNG export terminal, which has made available more gas for domestic consumption.  The Freeport LNG outage prompted a 39% decline in Henry Hub prices in June. But in July, higher-than-normal temperatures across much of the U.S. resulted in strong gas demand in the power sector, which absorbed much of the Freeport LNG-related surplus and kept natural gas inventories from rising faster, the EIA said last week. Moreover, natural gas price volatility reached an all-time high in Q1 2022, the EIA noted. 

Related: Erdogan To Meet With Putin: “We Don’t Want Another Chernobyl”

Working natural gas stocks are 12% lower than the five-year average and 10% lower than last year at this time, according to the EIA.  

After a slump in early June due to the Freeport LNG force majeure, U.S. benchmark gas prices have rallied by 70% since the end of June, hitting this week their highest level since August 2008 at above $9.30 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). The European benchmark price in MMBtu equivalents is now nearly $70/MMBtu – roughly seven times higher than American benchmark prices. This wide price differential is expected to pull more LNG exports out of America to Europe, which are already at record highs as the EU looks to replace as much Russian pipeline gas as possible. 

Asian LNG Prices Also Soar

Asian utilities are also back on the market to procure fuel for the winter, traders tell Bloomberg. Higher demand in northeast Asia sent spot LNG prices rallying to nearly $60/MMBtu—the highest level since the beginning of March when the Russian invasion of Ukraine drove up northeast Asian prices to a record high of over $80/MMBtu. 

With winter approaching, natural gas prices could see further upside as Russian supply remains low, LNG demand rises, and American producers are not rushing to ramp up production.  

Eventually, the high prices could spur a response from U.S. shale gas drillers on the supply side, while on the demand side, record prices could accelerate the destruction of demand and sink European economies.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Disappointing Chinese Demand Takes Toll On Oil Prices

Disappointing Chinese Demand Takes Toll On Oil Prices
Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com