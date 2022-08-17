Germany Will Have Less Than 3 Months Of Gas If Russia Halts Supply

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 87.48 -0.63 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 93.10 -0.55 -0.59%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.43 +1.59 +1.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 9.193 -0.051 -0.55%
Graph up Gasoline 24 mins 2.939 +0.005 +0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.44 -2.60 -2.60%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 85.76 +0.78 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 2.939 +0.005 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 49 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 49 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 49 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 261 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 49 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 49 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.44 -2.60 -2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 67.78 +1.67 +2.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 72.43 -2.88 -3.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 88.68 -2.88 -3.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 86.93 -2.88 -3.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 84.83 -2.88 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 84.08 -2.88 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 87.63 -2.88 -3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 82.28 -2.88 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.75 -2.75 -3.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 103.7 -1.62 -1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.75 -3.00 -3.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.12 -2.58 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 6 mins "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East

How The EU Plans To Cut Natural Gas Consumption By 15%

How The EU Plans To Cut Natural Gas Consumption By 15%

The European Union is racing…

Gas Shortage Sparks Energy Security Fears In Asia

Gas Shortage Sparks Energy Security Fears In Asia

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

UAE’s ADNOC Awards Huge Contracts To Boost Gas Output At Critical Time

UAE’s ADNOC Awards Huge Contracts To Boost Gas Output At Critical Time

ADNOC has awarded $2 billion…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany Will Have Less Than 3 Months Of Gas If Russia Halts Supply

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 17, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Germany's energy regulator: Germany will only have enough natural gas to cover two and a half months of consumption this winter if Russia completely suspends deliveries.
  • Storage capacity in Europe's biggest economy is around 23.3 billion cubic meters.
  • Germany aims to fill its gas storage tanks to at least 95% by the start of November
Join Our Community

Despite faster storage builds than usual, Germany will only have enough natural gas to cover two and a half months of consumption this winter if Russia completely suspends deliveries, Klaus Müller, the president of Germany's energy regulator, the Federal Network Agency, told Bloomberg this week.

Germany targets storage to be 85% full by the beginning of October and 95% full gas storage sites by the start of November.

Even at 95% full storage by November, Europe's biggest economy will have two and a half months to cover heating, power, and industrial demand for gas, Müller told Bloomberg in an interview.

"We are a little bit faster than what we used to be in terms of filling up storage, but it is not a sign we can relax," he said, adding, "It should be understood as a push, instead. Let's keep it going."

Germany reached in the middle of August its target to have its natural gas storage 75% full, two weeks ahead of plans, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed earlier this week. As of August 16, Germany's gas storage was 77.3% full, according to the data.

Storage capacity in Europe's biggest economy is around 23.3 billion cubic meters (bcm), more than one-fifth of the German consumption of 100 bcm in 2021.  

According to the head of the German regulator, the 95% target by November could be difficult to reach as some storage sites would struggle to meet the goal even if supply and demand conditions were good.

"In the best-case scenario, three-fourths of them will meet the target," Müller told Bloomberg.

The regulator isn't certain yet how the energy crisis will unfold with the coming of the winter and how industries would be prioritized and not be cut off from gas first.  

Industries in Germany and the rest of Europe have been warning they may have to curtail production amid the gas crisis, which could lead to a collapse of supply and production chains.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Natural Gas Demand Outpaces Production

Next Post

How The EU Plans To Cut Natural Gas Consumption By 15%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?
Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense

Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com