U.S. Looks To Catch Up To Taiwan In Chip Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 90.77 +0.27 +0.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 96.72 +0.13 +0.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 97.54 +0.50 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 9.336 +0.148 +1.61%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 3.018 -0.009 -0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Chart Bonny Light 52 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60%
Chart Mars US 1 day 88.07 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 3.018 -0.009 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 52 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 52 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 52 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 264 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 52 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 52 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 52 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 52 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.49 +0.37 +0.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 76.01 +2.00 +2.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 92.26 +2.00 +2.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 90.51 +2.00 +2.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 88.41 +2.00 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 85.56 +2.00 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 85.56 +2.00 +2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 87.66 +2.00 +2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 91.21 +2.00 +2.24%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 85.86 +2.00 +2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 98.74 -2.07 -2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 9 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 58 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 10 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Disappointing Chinese Demand Takes Toll On Oil Prices

Disappointing Chinese Demand Takes Toll On Oil Prices

Uncertainty about the Iran nuclear…

Nearly 50% Of Africa Has No Access To Power, Could Renewables Help?

Nearly 50% Of Africa Has No Access To Power, Could Renewables Help?

As many African nations look…

How To Play The Surge In Lithium Demand?

How To Play The Surge In Lithium Demand?

ALB now looks like the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Looks To Catch Up To Taiwan In Chip Production

By Ag Metal Miner - Aug 20, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The global microchip shortage has been a huge disruptor for the automotive industry.
  • Taiwan is the world’s top chipmaker, though the United States is looking to catch up.
  • Recently, President Biden signed a microchip bill aimed at bolstering the US microchip industry.

Microchips, along with their parts and components have become a huge part of modern life. They’re used in computers, machinery, phones, and many other electronics and appliances we use on a daily basis. Of course, various metal parts and components are integral to the manufacturing of these microchips. How has the microchip industry been impacted by current global events? Moreover, what does the future hold for US microchip supplies?

Microchips in the Automotive Industry

A recent article noted how a global surge in automobile prices caused a huge spike in microchip demand. This proved one major catalyst for worldwide microchip shortages. With advances in automotive technology, especially in the growth of EV vehicles, this assumption doesn’t sound farfetched.

However, technological advancements continue to happen all the time. As a result, microchips and commodities like silicon, which go into manufacturing them, will continue to grow in demand.

US and China Race Taiwan with Microchip Technology

Currently, Taiwan remains one of the world’s top manufacturers of microchips and semiconductors. However, US manufacturers are trying to catch up to Taiwan’s microchip production rate. That said, currently the US produces only about 12% of the world’s microchip supplies. These valuable components are incredibly difficult to manufacture, not just for the US but for most nations. Computer chips and semiconductors consist of numerous delicate layers of silicon with labyrinths of patterns between them. Because of this, manufacturing these crucial parts is not only time consuming but also expensive.

Taiwan manages to produce an abundance of microchips partially in thanks to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd., one of the world’s top chip producers. The country also excels at semiconductor manufacturing technologies, making it a major player in the global microchip industry.

Related: Middle East Producers Expect To Bank Additional $1.3 Trillion From Oil Exports

Some speculate that this makes Taiwan a target for China, as many Chinese microchip parts come from Taiwan. Therefore, if any type of conflict were to occur involving Taiwan it could lead to immediate global ramifications in the microchip industry.

US Making Strides

Recently, President Biden signed a microchip bill aimed at bolstering the US microchip industry. After all, since the early 1990’s, the US’ microchip and semiconductor manufacturing industries have been cut in half. Difficulties with manufacturing, as noted above, are a huge contributor to this. That’s why the goal of this new bill is to jump-start the US’ semiconductor manufacturing efforts once again.

Yet another layer of incentive can be found in the new bill. It states that companies who invest in microchip manufacturing facilities will receive a 25% tax credit. Despite the good news, moving semiconductor manufacturing into the US will come with challenges. For instance, microchip manufacturing, like many industries saw a significant slowdown with the pandemic. This caused a temporary halt in technological advancements. Of course, supply chain shortages have not helped.

Still, issues like this are ones that the new bill strives to minimize. Hopefully, the new bill will ease microchip shortages and aid the US in catching up to Taiwan in the new race for microchip manufacturing dominance.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Demand Fears Fail To Keep Oil Prices Under $90

Next Post

Nearly 50% Of Africa Has No Access To Power, Could Renewables Help?
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Disappointing Chinese Demand Takes Toll On Oil Prices

Disappointing Chinese Demand Takes Toll On Oil Prices
Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com