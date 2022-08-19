Erdogan To Meet With Putin: “We Don’t Want Another Chernobyl”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.35 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.19 -0.40 -0.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 97.54 +0.50 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.309 +0.121 +1.32%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 3.004 -0.022 -0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Chart Bonny Light 51 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 87.80 +2.04 +2.38%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.004 -0.022 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 51 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 51 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 51 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 263 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 51 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 51 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 51 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 51 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.12 +2.34 +3.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 76.01 +2.00 +2.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 92.26 +2.00 +2.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 90.51 +2.00 +2.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 88.41 +2.00 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 85.56 +2.00 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 85.56 +2.00 +2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 87.66 +2.00 +2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 91.21 +2.00 +2.24%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 85.86 +2.00 +2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 98.74 -2.07 -2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 8 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 51 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 5 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock

U.S. Sanctions Russian Steel Giant MMK

U.S. Sanctions Russian Steel Giant MMK

The United States has added…

White House Rethinks China Tariffs Amid Taiwan Turmoil

White House Rethinks China Tariffs Amid Taiwan Turmoil

China’s military drills around Taiwan…

Zelensky: Ukraine Ready To Restart Grain Shipments

Zelensky: Ukraine Ready To Restart Grain Shipments

The deal between Russia and…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Erdogan To Meet With Putin: “We Don’t Want Another Chernobyl”

By RFE/RL staff - Aug 19, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Turkey’s Erdogan is set to meet with Putin to discuss the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.
  • Speaking with journalists on his return to Turkey, Erdogan called the situation around the Zaporizhzhya station "a threat for the world."
  • Erdogan noted that "we don't want another Chernobyl."
Join Our Community

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking after holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, says he plans to discuss the issue of Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Talking to journalists on his return to Turkey from Ukraine on August 19, Erdogan called the situation around the Zaporizhzhya station -- Europe's largest nuclear plant -- "a threat for the world."

Erdogan added that Zelenskiy said during their talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv the day before with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he wanted Russia to demine the area around the nuclear power station.

"We will discuss this issue with Mr. Putin, and we will ask him specifically for this so that Russia does its part in this regard as an important step for world peace. [Russians] need to take this step. Ukraine has both its own technical staff and its own military forces in Zaporizhzhya. And they are capable of securing safety with their technical staff and solders there," Erdogan said.

On August 18, Erdogan warned that "we don't want another Chernobyl."

Ukraine's state nuclear company Enerhoatom on August 19 accused Russian forces of planning to switch off the functioning power blocks at the plant and to disconnect them from the Ukrainian power grid.

It said the move was part of a "large-scale provocation" being planned by Moscow, which itself accused Kyiv of preparing a "provocation" at the site.

Speaking in the Black Sea port of Odesa on August 19, Guterres stressed that electricity generated by the plant belonged to Ukraine and called on Russia not to cut the plant off from the country's electrical grid.

"It is necessary especially during the winter for the Ukrainian people," Guterres said. "That principle must be fully respected."

On August 18, after talks with Erdogan and Guterres, Zelenskiy said he agreed to the parameters of a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman called the plan to demilitarize the zone around the plant "unacceptable," saying it would make the plant even more vulnerable to attack.

Russia doesn't deny it has troops located at the plant but has disputed claims it has shelled the area. Instead, Moscow blames Ukrainian forces for firing artillery shells in the area, which officials in Kyiv deny.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Delivers Nuclear Deal Response But Details Remain Unclear
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Disappointing Chinese Demand Takes Toll On Oil Prices

Disappointing Chinese Demand Takes Toll On Oil Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com