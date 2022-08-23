U.S. Natural Gas Jumps To $10 For The First Time Since 2008

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 93.28 +2.92 +3.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 99.41 +2.93 +3.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 99.79 +2.27 +2.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.711 +0.031 +0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 88.06 +0.02 +0.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 54 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 54 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 54 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 266 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 54 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 54 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 70.38 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 76.26 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 92.51 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 90.76 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 88.66 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 87.91 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.46 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 86.11 -0.08 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 11 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 8 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 14 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Heatwaves are straining global gas…

U.S. Natural Gas Rises To Two-Week High On Strong Demand

U.S. Natural Gas Rises To Two-Week High On Strong Demand

Despite a larger-than-expected stock increase,…

Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner

Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner

Europe has long-sought to import…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Natural Gas Jumps To $10 For The First Time Since 2008

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 23, 2022, 8:20 AM CDT
  • U.S. natural gas futures jumped briefly above $10 per MMBtu on Tuesday morning.
  • U.S. natural gas prices have soared in recent weeks as Europe scours the world for non-Russian gas supply.
  • Henry Hub gas prices have rallied by 70% since the end of June
Join Our Community

U.S. natural gas futures hit $10 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) early on Tuesday, jumping briefly above that threshold for the first time since 2008 as the energy crisis in Europe is worsening, and EU gas prices surged to another record today.

As of 8:43 a.m. ET, the front-month U.S. benchmark natural gas price at Henry Hub was up by 0.60% at $9.737/MMBtu, having hit $10/MMBtu earlier in the day.  

U.S. natural gas prices have soared in recent weeks as Europe scours the world for non-Russian gas supply—mostly U.S. LNG—to fill gas storage sites in time for the winter heating season.

After a slump in early June due to the Freeport LNG force majeure, U.S. benchmark gas prices have rallied by 70% since the end of June, hitting last week their highest level since August 2008 at above $9.30/MMBtu.

This week, the prices exceeded $10/MMBtu as Europe braces for another halt of Russian gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany for three days between August 31 and September 2. Germany and other EU countries are concerned that supply via Nord Stream—now at just 20% of the pipeline capacity—would be further cut or completely halted.

U.S. gas prices are rallying, but it’s nothing compared to the surge in Europe’s gas prices, which set another record on Tuesday, beating Monday’s record-high price.

Europe’s benchmark gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub soared by another 13% overnight to close to $297.55 (300 euro) per megawatt-hour, a fresh record high. The price has now doubled in just one month and currently sits 14 times higher than the average for the last decade, according to Reuters estimates.

The much higher gas prices in Europe, at around ten times higher than the U.S. benchmark in MMBtu terms, are set to pull more LNG exports from the U.S. to Europe, potentially further stoking the rally in U.S. natural gas prices. In addition, the U.S. domestic market offers bullish catalysts for local gas prices as domestic production remains flattish, gas demand from the power sector is strong in heatwaves, and stocks in storage are lower than normal, despite the outage at Freeport LNG, which has made available more gas for domestic consumption.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw
Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions
Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil
Disappointing Chinese Demand Takes Toll On Oil Prices

Disappointing Chinese Demand Takes Toll On Oil Prices
Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist

Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com