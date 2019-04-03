Texas Natural Gas Prices Plunge To All-Time Low

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.44 -0.02 -0.03%
Brent Crude 2 hours 69.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 1 hour 67.26 -0.42 -0.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.83 +0.52 +0.76%
Urals 19 hours 67.70 +0.96 +1.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.63 +0.79 +1.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.63 +0.79 +1.16%
Bonny Light 19 hours 69.89 -0.35 -0.50%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.09 +0.59 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 69.31 +0.46 +0.67%
Murban 19 hours 70.38 +0.72 +1.03%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 61.62 -0.02 -0.03%
Basra Light 19 hours 70.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.64 -0.63 -0.91%
Bonny Light 19 hours 69.89 -0.35 -0.50%
Bonny Light 19 hours 69.89 -0.35 -0.50%
Girassol 19 hours 69.58 -0.39 -0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.83 +0.52 +0.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39 mins 51.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 54.33 +0.94 +1.76%
Canadian Condensate 40 days 59.33 +0.99 +1.70%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 63.08 +0.99 +1.59%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 58.83 +1.24 +2.15%
Peace Sour 2 hours 56.43 +1.24 +2.25%
Peace Sour 2 hours 56.43 +1.24 +2.25%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 59.58 +1.19 +2.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 63.03 +1.44 +2.34%
Central Alberta 2 hours 56.83 +1.74 +3.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.63 +0.79 +1.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 68.81 +0.61 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.96 -0.12 -0.22%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.91 -0.12 -0.20%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.91 -0.12 -0.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 +1.00 +1.93%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.73 +0.74 +1.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 7 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 10 minutes Would ARAMCO Survive If Oil traded in Free Market? Would Kingdom survive in Free Market? If Trump signed NOPEC would that be a Saudi Death Warrent?
  • 13 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 2 hours Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 13 hours ..
  • 7 hours The Regime Goes On: Maduro Loyalists Strip Venezuela’s Juan Guaido Of Immunity
  • 1 hour US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 22 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 7 hours Ford To Launch More Than 30 New Models In China Over Next 3 Years
  • 1 day Money and Climate: Central Banks Are Thinking Greener as Climate Change Hits Policy
  • 1 day Italy as a Greece: EU's Juncker Says 'slightly worried' About Italian Economy
  • 11 hours Nuclear Holy Grail
  • 3 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 2 days ..
  • 3 hours England Running Out of Water?
  • 1 day Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050

Breaking News:

Energy Secretary Perry: U.S. Might Want To Reduce Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Alt Text

Canada’s Natural Gas Crisis Is Going Under The Radar

Canadian natural gas producers continue…

Alt Text

Asian LNG Prices Hit Three-Year Lows

Spot prices for LNG in…

Alt Text

A New Trend In Natural Gas: Just-In-Time Supply

Just-in-time supply of natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Texas Natural Gas Prices Plunge To All-Time Low

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 03, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
permian pipe

Natural gas prices at the Waha hub in West Texas plummeted to record low negative levels on Wednesday, as pipeline constraints and problems at compressor stations at one pipeline stranded gas produced in the most prolific U.S. shale oil basin.

Real-time or next-day prices at the Waha hub in Texas have stayed at negative levels since March 22, so drillers have had to pay companies with capacity to ship the gas via pipeline.

On Wednesday, the spot Waha hub prices plunged to minus $3.38 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), from minus 2 cents for Tuesday, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), cited by Reuters, showed. 

Adding to the chronic pipeline constraints for both oil and gas in the Permian basin, last month equipment failures at two compressor stations along the El Paso Natural Gas Pipeline in New Mexico resulted in El Paso declaring a force majeure and reducing the takeaway capacity of the pipeline.

Gas production in the Permian has been rising in lockstep with crude oil production, and even though gas takeaway capacity has attracted less media attention, pipeline constraints for natural gas are similar to those of crude oil pipeline capacity.

The natural gas takeaway capacity constraints have resulted in more gas flaring in the Permian on the one hand, and in a record-high spread between the Waha gas hub price and the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub in Louisiana, on the other hand.

On Wednesday, the differential jumped to an all-time high of US$6.14 per MMBtu, beating the previous record of US$5.85 from February 1996, according to data from ICE and Refinitiv Eikon compiled by Reuters.

To compare, the spread averaged just over US$1 per MMBtu throughout 2018.

In the Permian, drillers have been literally burning profit because of pipeline constraints. Surging volumes of natural gas have become a kind of a side product that drillers prefer to burn off instead of shutting in wells and missing out on monetizing the oil production gushing out in the Permian. Company executives admit that they wouldn’t flare as much gas as they do if they had a choice.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

A New Trend In Natural Gas: Just-In-Time Supply
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter
Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

 Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

 Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

 New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com