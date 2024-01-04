Gasoline Prices Surge in Uzbekistan as Tax Break Ends

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 72.33 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 77.59 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.53 -0.73 -0.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.830 +0.009 +0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.111 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.37 +2.10 +2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.37 +2.10 +2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.86 -1.42 -1.81%
Chart Mars US 62 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.111 +0.001 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 77.58 +3.46 +4.67%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 78.83 +3.18 +4.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 74.64 -1.54 -2.02%
Graph down Basra Light 766 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 77.07 -1.40 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 78.02 -1.12 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.86 -1.42 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 219 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 52.10 +2.32 +4.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 74.85 +2.32 +3.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 73.10 +2.32 +3.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 62.95 +2.32 +3.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 59.20 +2.32 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 59.20 +2.32 +4.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 61.95 +2.32 +3.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 61.70 +2.32 +3.91%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 59.45 +2.32 +4.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.37 +2.10 +2.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.18 +1.05 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.93 +1.05 +1.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.78 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.48 +1.62 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.25 +2.25 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.25 +2.25 +3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.18 +1.05 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.11 +0.13 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 12 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

New Rules for EVs: Only 13 Models Eligible for U.S. for $7,500 Tax Credit

Why Gasoline Prices Are Rising Today

Why Gasoline Prices Are Rising Today

U.S. oil refining margins soared…

Hot Weather Sends Ripples Through Natural Gas Markets

Hot Weather Sends Ripples Through Natural Gas Markets

With frequent daily movements of…

Europe Has To Live With Unpredictable Natural Gas Prices

Europe Has To Live With Unpredictable Natural Gas Prices

Governments and markets should be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gasoline Prices Surge in Uzbekistan as Tax Break Ends

By Eurasianet - Jan 04, 2024, 2:00 PM CST
  • The price of AI-80, a commonly used gasoline in Uzbekistan, increased as the zero-excise tax rate policy ended.
  • The government reinstated the tax to address revenue losses, despite the public's reliance on AI-80 for its affordability.
  • The AI-80 price hike has environmental implications and has been linked to increased air pollution in areas like Tashkent.
Join Our Community
Gasoline

The price of Uzbekistan's most sought-after automobile gasoline, AI-80, has significantly risen since January 1 after the temporary suspension of excises on the fuel was allowed to expire.

Prices at private gas stations currently stand at around 8,800 sums ($0.71) per liter.

The zero-excise tax rate on local and imported AI-80 was introduced in December 2022 amid restrictions on the operations of gas stations selling methane, which is periodically in short supply in peak consumption periods. Many motorists in Uzbekistan run their cars on both methane and gasoline, and they typically base which fuel they use on the basis of need, price availability.

The policy of limiting the working hours of methane stations has been in place since 2018 and is intended to alleviate shortages caused by demand for the same gas for heating in homes, schools, hospitals, and other public facilities.

The country faced a particularly acute natural gas shortage as a result of abnormally cold weather last winter. Heating issues were reported across all the regions.

Initially, the zero-excise tax rate was to remain in place only for a few months, but in March the president extended the tax break through to the end of the year to “ensure price stability.” Uzbekneftegaz, or UNG, a state-owned energy company, began importing AI-80 from Russia to plug the market deficit.

The sharp increase in the cost of AI-80, which is commonly known as “the people’s gasoline” since it is cheapest and lowest-grade variety, in the middle of winter has predictably caused public discontent.

But the government says that foregoing the fuel excise tax has been causing it undue revenue losses. The Energy Ministry estimates the shortfalls at around 1.2 trillion sum (about $100 milliion).

“This exemption has brought more benefits to business owners than to ordinary people,” the ministry was reported as stating by news outlet Gazeta.uz. The ministry noted that some privately owned gas stations have been making a profit by reselling UNG-produced gasoline at a mark-up.  

The authorities have assured the public that reserves of gasoline, including AI-80, are sufficient to meet the demand and there will be no shortages of the type that have been regularly observed in recent years.

Energy officials estimate that the daily demand for gasoline surges from around 5,000 tons to 8,000 tons during colder period. The bulk of that overall total — around 7,500 tons — is accounted for by AI-80.

There is an environmental aspect to all this. As is it is lower-grade fuel, AI-80, poses greater risks than what is more typically sold in western Europe or the United States.

Late last month, Sherzod Habibullayev, the head of Uzbekistan’s meteorological service, Uzgidromet, named AI-80 as one of the primary causes of air pollution in Tashkent, especially in winters.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, UNG announced plans to discontinue the production of AI-80 which was supposed to happen after the modernization of existing oil refineries. It is unclear, however, what stage those efforts have reached.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Red Sea Attacks Could Spark Spike in Gasoline Prices
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector
Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?
Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs

Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs
Oil’s Mega Acquisition Spree Might Not Be Over Yet

Oil’s Mega Acquisition Spree Might Not Be Over Yet
The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com