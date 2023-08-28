Is Norway's Love For EVs Enough To Put A Dent In Fuel Demand?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.93 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.37 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.03 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.602 +0.062 +2.44%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.781 -0.095 -3.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.97 +1.70 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.97 +1.70 +2.07%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.89 +1.18 +1.38%
Chart Mars US 3 days 79.73 +0.53 +0.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.781 -0.095 -3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 85.41 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 3 days 87.21 +1.31 +1.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.98 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Basra Light 636 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 84.20 +0.97 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.53 +1.10 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.89 +1.18 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 89 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 62.33 +0.78 +1.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 81.98 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 80.23 +0.78 +0.98%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 76.58 +0.78 +1.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 75.83 +0.78 +1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 75.83 +0.78 +1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 76.73 +0.78 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 82.08 +0.78 +0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 75.83 +0.78 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.97 +1.70 +2.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.31 +0.78 +1.03%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 70.06 +0.78 +1.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.68 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 75.11 +0.78 +1.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.31 +0.78 +1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.31 +0.78 +1.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.00 +0.75 +1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 84.53 +0.78 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Global Warming To Exceed 2 Degrees Celsius Limit By 2050: Exxon

Gasoline Prices: Why Do We Pay What We Pay At The Pump?

Gasoline Prices: Why Do We Pay What We Pay At The Pump?

Gasoline prices are influenced by…

Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.

Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.

After a relentless month’s long…

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

The struggling global supply chain…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Norway's Love For EVs Enough To Put A Dent In Fuel Demand?

By Rystad Energy - Aug 28, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Although EVs make up about 90% of all new car sales in Norway, fuel demand has only seen a 10% fall from 2017 to 2023, remaining relatively stable.
  • Research reveals that the modest decline in road fuel is due to increased fuel usage by heavy-duty vehicles, negating the impact of EVs on fuel demand.
  • The shift to BEVs needs to extend to buses and trucks for a significant decrease in fuel consumption, raising questions for countries following Norway's lead in EV adoption.
Join Our Community
Norway

Road fuel demand in Norway has remained relatively stable even with soaring electric vehicle (EV) adoption, raising questions about whether EVs really have a material impact on diesel and gasoline sales. Rystad Energy research and modeling has, however, uncovered the truth behind the persistent sales – electrifying heavy-duty vehicles, especially trucks, is essential to lowering overall fuel consumption.

EVs are often positioned as the key to decarbonizing transportation, but the latest data from the Norwegian government suggests otherwise. Electric cars have accounted for at least 80% of all passenger vehicle sales for the past three years. EVs – including plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) – accounted for about 90% of all new car sales in 2023. More than 50% of passenger cars on the road in Oslo are electric, a threshold that BEVs alone will pass 50% in the next two years.

Such an aggressive growth in EV sales should lead to a dramatic fall in fuel demand. But that is yet to materialize, and sales figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show diesel and gasoline demand has declined only modestly since 2017. In the first half of 2023, road fuel sales hovered around 62,000 barrels per day (bpd), a 10% fall from the 70,000 bpd sold between 2017 and 2019, well after the EV boom started. Current consumption is relatively stable between 60,000 and 70,000 bpd, and a precipitous drop is not forecast in the near term.

Our research – which goes beyond the numbers reported by SSB – tells a different story. Our model considers the official fuel sales, annual average mileage by vehicle type and car sales as reported by SSB. It converts this raw data into estimated diesel and gasoline demand, factoring in the efficiency of individual vehicles as of 2022. The upshot of this is a crystal-clear image that road fuel demand from passenger cars has declined rapidly since 2016, falling more than 20%, in line with the BEV market penetration.

Meanwhile, fuel demand from buses and trucks – which run predominantly on diesel – has grown, rising from about 30,000 bpd between 2010 to 2015 to 32,000 in 2022. A structural decline in fuel demand is not likely in the short term until the recently initiated electrification of these sectors takes hold. As a frontrunner in the transport electrification process, these findings pose significant questions for other countries trying to follow Norway’s lead.

Electrifying the road transportation sector is a pillar of many countries’ energy transition strategy, with policymakers around the world offering incentives to those who switch to EVs. However, the situation seen in Norway could play out on a global scale as adoption ramps up. If efforts to lower emissions and reduce the carbon intensity of road transportation are to succeed, the focus should not be solely on passenger cars, but must also address heavy-duty vehicles that run on traditional fossil fuels.

Artem Abramov, head of clean tech research, Rystad Energy

Learn more with Rystad Energy’s Batteries Solution.

Mileage matters

The lackluster fuel demand destruction in Norway opens the door to a theory that BEVs do not have as significant an impact on fuel displacement as once thought or that BEV owners drive fewer miles on average. SSB reports high-quality, survey-based data on average annual mileage by vehicle and fuel type, so those myths can be dispelled.

Since 2018, the average BEV in Norway has driven more miles than passenger cars of any other fuel type. In 2022, the average BEV drove  12,950 kilometers (km), surpassing for the first time the average distance of 12,000 km for diesel passenger vehicles. Overall, average passenger vehicle travel has steadily declined in Norway, from about 13,800 km in 2007 to 11,100 km in 2022.

Average BEV distance gradually increased from around 11,800 km in 2015 to 12,950 km. EV penetration in Norway is slightly skewed towards customers and counties with above-average annual driving requirements, and charging infrastructure and vehicle range are no longer limiting factors. 

Population growth

In addition to rising fuel demand from trucks and buses, a growing population and increasing reliance on passenger vehicles are also factors behind the resilient consumption trend. The Norwegian driving-age population – people over 20 years old – has grown by 800,000 since 2005, and the number of passenger cars has increased from 0.65 to 0.75 per person over the same period. This means that the average Norwegian is more likely to own a car, resulting in total fuel sales being stretched over a larger number of vehicles.

Only in the past five years has the average mileage of non-BEV passenger cars started to taper off as battery electric cars achieve more market penetration. The BEV market is now sufficient to offset the population growth and the increase in vehicles per capita, leading to a fall in average non-BEV mileage. Total mileage for diesel, gas and PHEVs has dropped almost 20% since 2017, from around 33.7 billion km to 27.3 billion km in 2022.

On the other hand, the importance of heavy-duty non-passenger road transport has risen across the country, and electrification has been slow. Battery-electric buses only comprised 7.6% of all bus mileage in Norway in 2022, whereas the electric contribution for light/medium and heavy commercial vehicles was 2.8% and 0.2%, respectively. Therefore, the natural conclusion is that the resiliency of diesel consumption in the bus and truck sectors conceals the significant fuel demand destruction, which has happened in the passenger car segment in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our modeling sheds light on that trend and uncovers the rapid fall in passenger car fuel demand that the official figures hide. The structural decline in road fuel demand has begun in Norway as BEV adoption accelerates and electric cars become the status quo. But the speed at which demand falls off will depend almost solely on the rate of BEV penetration in the bus and truck segment. If the transition of these sectors picks up pace, road fuel demand destruction could snowball from 2025 onward.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Automakers Push Back Against New 58 MPG Fuel Efficiency Proposal
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold
Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies
Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible

Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible
Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field

Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field
Graphite Wars: The Trillion Dollar Battery Race Has A Big Problem

Graphite Wars: The Trillion Dollar Battery Race Has A Big Problem

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com