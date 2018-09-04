Permian Drillers Are Literally Burning Profit

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 35 mins 69.87 +0.07 +0.10%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.92 -0.23 -0.29%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.823 -0.093 -3.19%
Mars US 4 days 72.20 -0.15 -0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.77 +0.03 +0.04%
Urals 17 hours 76.47 +1.16 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 5 days 66.29 -0.16 -0.24%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.823 -0.093 -3.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.78 +0.38 +0.50%
Murban 2 days 77.55 +0.06 +0.08%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.62 +0.29 +0.40%
Basra Light 5 days 76.77 -0.08 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.91 +0.32 +0.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Girassol 2 days 78.39 +0.29 +0.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.77 +0.03 +0.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 44.98 +1.07 +2.44%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.30 -0.45 -1.19%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.30 -0.45 -0.67%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.95 -0.45 -0.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.80 -0.45 -0.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.40 -0.45 -1.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.40 -0.45 -1.03%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.05 -0.45 -0.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.55 -0.45 -0.69%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.80 -0.45 -0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 66.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 17 hours 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.83 +0.38 +0.50%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.82 +0.07 +0.11%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 66.32 +0.07 +0.11%
Kansas Common 5 days 59.00 -1.50 -2.48%
Buena Vista 5 days 76.31 -0.45 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten years since market crash
  • 9 minutes Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 14 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 3 mins WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 6 hours Philippines President Duterte and Ghosts of the Past: Hitler was "insane"
  • 7 hours Did Trump Help Boost European Renewables?
  • 6 hours Midterm elections and stock market
  • 8 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 14 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 10 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 15 hours Facebook Committs To 100% Renewable Power For Global Operations By 2020
  • 9 hours US sells 11 million barrels of oil from reserve
  • 9 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 3 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 4 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 13 hours U.S. Sanctions Whack Russia's Rouble, Turkey's Lira Free-Falls

Breaking News:

Egypt Ordered To Pay $2B To JV Over Natural Gas Row

Alt Text

Why The Saudis Are Still Dominating Oil Markets

Fears of an escalating trade…

Alt Text

Can We Expect An Oil Price Spike In November?

With another round of sanctions…

Alt Text

Economic Crisis Looms In Iran As Sanctions Bite

The rapid fall of its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Permian Drillers Are Literally Burning Profit

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 04, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Flaring

Pipeline capacity constraints in the Permian are affecting not only surging oil production. There’s a shortage of natural gas pipelines as well, and operators across West Texas and New Mexico have been flaring natural gas at higher rates as gas production has soared together with oil production.

In the fastest-growing oil patch in the United States, surging volumes of natural gas have become a kind of a side product that drillers prefer to burn off instead of shutting in wells and missing out on monetizing the oil production gushing out in the Permian. Company executives admit that they wouldn’t flare as much gas as they do if they had a choice.

According to estimates by The Wall Street Journal, every day in the Permian companies burn around US$1 million worth of natural gas. The greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of gas are equivalent to the emissions from 2 million cars. In total, drillers in the Permian flare some 3 percent of the gas they pump alongside oil, the WSJ has estimated.

The regulator of the Texas side of the Permian fields, the Railroad Commission of Texas, has approved all 20,000 requests in the past five years from companies to flare gas, according to the WSJ review of the data, confirmed as accurate by Texas officials.

In New Mexico, regulators also allow companies to burn gas, but in 2015, they started requiring drillers to report how much gas they are flaring.

In North Dakota, the home of the Bakken shale formation, regulators stepped in years ago to limit flaring by imposing the so-called gas capture goals that progressively increase the goal to use the gas between 2014 and 2020. Current gas capture goals require drillers to capture 85 percent of gas through October 31, 2018. The goal will be lifted to 88 percent beginning November 1, 2018, and to 91 percent starting November 1, 2020. Related: Can We Expect An Oil Price Spike In November?

However, with strong oil production volumes in North Dakota this year, gas flaring exceeded the state-wide limit of 15 percent for a third consecutive month in June 2018, data by North Dakota Industrial Commission compiled by S&P Global Platts shows.

With the stricter limit on flaring from November onwards, companies may also limit their oil production in North Dakota, analysts say. There are new gas processing plants in the works, but until they come online by probably late 2019, companies may find it harder to comply with the new flaring limits.

In the Permian, Apache CEO John Christmann told Bloomberg in June: “In a perfect world, I don’t want to flare,” because you are also “burning revenue.”

While companies target mainly oil in the Permian, they don’t think that high gas flaring rates is a sustainable and acceptable business decision.

“That’s not the way we want to operate,” spokesman Kelly Swan of Oklahoma-based WPX Energy Inc told the WSJ, noting that the company flared 10 percent of its Permian gas production in Q1, and reduced the flaring rate to 6 percent in Q2. WPX Energy has been building a gas processing plant to capture the gas it produces.

The lack of enough infrastructure and pipelines in the Permian, coupled with surging production, has depressed natural gas prices at the Waha hub in the area. This year through August, prices were on track for their lowest annual average since 1999, according to Reuters calculations. The discount of Waha prices to the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub so far this year has been two times wider than last year’s discount and the widest since 2008, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Without reasonable action from the Railroad Commission of Texas, rising gas production and insufficient pipeline capacity could lead to companies flaring more gas, Colin Leyden, Senior Manager, State Regulatory & Legislative Affairs – Natural Gas at the Environmental Defense Fund, wrote in an op-ed in June. Related: The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

During the previous upswing in production, Permian operators in Texas flared in 2015 enough gas that would have served all of the household needs in the Permian counties of Texas for two and a half years, Leyden said.

Some companies are doing a good job to minimize flaring as much as possible, but overall, there are major gaps in the flaring practices of various Permian drillers, according to an EDF flaring report from November 2017.

Until pipeline and infrastructure capacity constraints are overcome, which analysts expect at some point in late 2019, gas flaring would be inevitable, according to Venetta Seals, the mayor of Pecos, the seat of the Reeves County in Texas.

“Without the infrastructure being here, the only other solution is what, they stop drilling?” Seals told The Journal.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Big Oil’s LNG Obsession
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data
Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

 The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

 Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

 Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com