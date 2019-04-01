Trump Battles For Key Oil & Gas Projects

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.81 +0.22 +0.36%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.20 +0.19 +0.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.702 -0.006 -0.22%
Mars US 4 hours 67.39 +1.25 +1.89%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.23 +0.85 +1.28%
Urals 23 hours 66.60 +0.62 +0.94%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Bonny Light 23 hours 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.28 +1.23 +2.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.702 -0.006 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 68.20 +1.14 +1.70%
Murban 23 hours 69.14 +0.81 +1.19%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 61.36 +1.16 +1.93%
Basra Light 23 hours 70.52 +0.90 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 68.82 +1.29 +1.91%
Bonny Light 23 hours 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Bonny Light 23 hours 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Girassol 23 hours 69.22 +1.17 +1.72%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.23 +0.85 +1.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 51.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 49.84 +0.84 +1.71%
Canadian Condensate 38 days 56.89 +0.84 +1.50%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 60.79 +0.84 +1.40%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 55.04 +0.84 +1.55%
Peace Sour 6 hours 52.64 +0.84 +1.62%
Peace Sour 6 hours 52.64 +0.84 +1.62%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 55.14 +0.84 +1.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 58.74 +0.84 +1.45%
Central Alberta 6 hours 53.44 +0.84 +1.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Giddings 23 hours 51.75 +1.25 +2.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.20 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 54.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 58.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 58.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.54 +0.84 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 6 minutes Arab Summit In Tunisia To Unite On Golan But Rifts Remain
  • 11 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 11 hours Oil Moving Back Offshore, Shale Oil Lost its Luster
  • 25 mins Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 14 hours Solar+Storage Race is On
  • 14 hours Good Sign For Democracy: Erdogan Loses Ground In Turkey’s Big Cities In Local Voting
  • 6 hours White People's Diet
  • 14 hours OPEC March Oil Output Sinks On Saudi Cuts, Venezuela Blackouts
  • 2 hours Would ARAMCO Survive If Oil Traded in Free Market? Would Kingdom Survive in Free Market? If Trump Signed NOPEC Would He Be Signing Saudi Death Warrant?
  • 5 hours Australia's Commodities Boom
  • 17 mins US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 1 day Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 12 hours Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 1 day Mexico Demands Spain and the Vatican Apologize to Indigenous People for the Spanish Conquest
  • 1 day Huge Discovery of Hydrocarbon in Pakistan
  • 19 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates

Breaking News:

Iranian Oil Minister Heads For Energy Talks In Russia 

Alt Text

The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

The merger of Saudi Aramco…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

Oil prices fell on Thursday…

Alt Text

Federal Judge Reinstates Ban On Drilling Oil In Arctic

United States District Court for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Trump Battles For Key Oil & Gas Projects

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 01, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Montana keystone XL

President Trump issued an executive order on Friday to push the Keystone XL pipeline forward, hoping to short-circuit litigation on the project and get it off the ground.

The executive order acts as an approval of the pipeline, which supersedes Trump’s original approval of the project that he issued shortly after taking office in 2017. That order has been the subject of legal wrangling, and it was most recently bogged down by a U.S. court decision blocking construction until a new environmental impact statement could be conducted. Trump’s new order is intended to work around that ruling.

TransCanada welcomed the decision, with CEO Ross Girling saying that Trump “has been clear that he wants to create jobs and advance U.S. energy security and the Keystone XL pipeline does both of those things”. The pipeline company said the executive order “clarifies the national importance of Keystone XL and aims to bring more than 10 years of environmental review to closure.”

In contrast, the Sierra Club decried Trump’s move, arguing that he is trying to skirt environmental laws. “We will continue to pursue every available avenue to ensure that this pipeline is never built,” Michael Brune, the Sierra Club’s executive director said in a statement.

While Trump is trying to swiftly clear the way for TransCanada, the latest executive order could also be subjected to legal action. Trump’s attempt to “overturn our system of checks and balances is nothing less than an attack on our Constitution. It must be defeated,” Stephan Volker, a lawyer for environmental groups, told the AP.

It’s not clear what happens next. TransCanada still has not issued a final investment decision on the project, and it still needs more permits for the pipeline, particularly in Nebraska, where it had to be rerouted.

A few years ago, the project’s failure seemed to be almost a moot point, with other high-profile pipeline projects moving higher up in the queue. But the derailment of the Pacific Gateway Pipeline, Energy East Pipeline and the surprising failure (perhaps only temporarily) of the Trans Mountain Expansion has made Keystone XL more important than ever.

Western Canada Select saw price discounts balloon last year, so much so that the government of Alberta had to issue mandatory upstream production cuts. Throughout the Keystone XL battles from several years ago, it was a common line of argument from the industry that environmental opposition to the project was silly because the oil would find a way to market one way or another. But steep discounts for WCS prices, mandatory production cuts, and the recent decisions by some Canadian oil producers to hold off on new upstream investment offers hard evidence that midstream bottlenecks have a material impact on supply.

Meanwhile, Enbridge’s Line 5 replacement and its Line 3 replacement have also hit setbacks recently. The overhaul of both of the aging pipeline systems would add new takeaway capacity, but more delays are adding to the midstream woes.

All of that means that the stakes have never been higher for Keystone XL.

While Trump is trying to jumpstart the high-profile energy project, his efforts at sparking more drilling also recently ran into a legal wall. Last week, a federal judge declared that the Trump administration’s efforts to open up the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans to drilling were illegal, a decision that essentially puts 128 million acres of Arctic and Atlantic acreage off limits.

On his way out the door, former President Obama banned drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, prohibitions that Trump is trying to roll back. Trump’s team even hoped to auction off drilling leases later this year. Those plans are now derailed, and could be off the table unless Congress votes to overturn Obama-era protections, a move that has almost no chance given the makeup of the House of Representatives. “President Trump’s lawlessness is catching up with him,” said Erik Grafe, the lead attorney from Earthjustice, according to the Washington Post.

To be sure, the oil industry has not been all that interested in offshore drilling in the Arctic, given low oil prices and the high-profile failures of Royal Dutch Shell from several years ago. The Atlantic too is expensive and risky. But interest can wax and wane depending on market conditions. The latest court ruling will likely shelve Trump’s effort at reviving those drilling plans.

Trump has a decent chance at winning any number of these energy cases if they make their way to the Supreme Court. But many cases won’t go that far, which means Trump’s aggressive plans for oil and gas drilling are unfolding slower than he wants.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Paper-Thin Profit Margins In Oil Push Traders To LNG

Next Post

New Energy Tech Is Hot Among Billionaires
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter
Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

 Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

 New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

 The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com