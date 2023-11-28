Car Dealers Warn Biden Administration to Pump Brakes on EV Plans

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.78 +1.92 +2.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.97 +1.99 +2.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.92 +1.55 +1.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 2.760 -0.034 -1.22%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.234 +0.054 +2.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.11 -1.52 -1.86%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.75 -1.41 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 25 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.234 +0.054 +2.46%

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.96 -1.71 -2.07%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.55 -1.64 -1.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.64 -1.56 -1.90%
Graph down Basra Light 728 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.84 -0.62 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.11 -1.52 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.11 -1.52 -1.86%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.79 -1.42 -1.73%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.75 -1.41 -1.68%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 182 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 49.86 -0.68 -1.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.01 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 75.26 -0.68 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 65.76 -0.68 -1.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 58.61 -0.68 -1.15%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 58.61 -0.68 -1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 62.46 -0.68 -1.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 67.06 -0.68 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 60.61 -0.68 -1.11%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.34 -0.68 -0.94%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 65.09 -0.68 -1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 84.23 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 70.39 -0.68 -0.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.50 -0.75 -1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Oil Kneejerks On Fresh OPEC+ Discord Headlines

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Down 10% Compared to This Time Last Year

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Down 10% Compared to This Time Last Year

Falling oil prices and lower…

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

Oil and gas appear to…

How Do Major Economies Stack Up in Credit Ratings?

How Do Major Economies Stack Up in Credit Ratings?

The Hinrich Foundation's analysis of…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Car Dealers Warn Biden Administration to Pump Brakes on EV Plans

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 28, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
Ford EV

Most US car buyers aren’t interested in purchasing electric vehicles, incentives or not, a group of US car deals known as EV Voice of the Customer warned the Biden Administration on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to US President Joe Biden, EV Voice of the Customer persuaded the Administration to pump the brakes on federal regulations that would require two-thirds of all vehicles sold in the United States in 2032 to be electric—because it simply isn’t what car buyers want, even with the current incentives.

The group of 3,700 dealers spread across all 50 states and covering all major car brands stated that electric vehicle inventories on car dealership lots are growing as deliveries outpace demand. 

“The reality is that electric vehicle demand today is not keeping up with the large influx of BEVs arriving at our dealerships prompted by the current regulations. BEVs are stacking up on our lots,” the letter read in part.

According to EV Voice of the Customer, the reason for car buyers’ reluctance to purchase EVs stems from the still high price of EVs---even with incentives—and the fact that most buyers don’t have a garage. Other concerns cited include insufficient charging infrastructure, energy grid instability, and critical minerals required in the manufacture of EVs batteries.

The group referred to the federal push as “Draconian,” recommending instead that the Administration “Allow time for the American consumer to get comfortable with the technology and make the choice to buy an electric vehicle.”

The letter acknowledged that the appeal of EVs will grow over time. "Early adopters formed an initial line and were ready to buy these vehicles as soon as we had them to sell. But that enthusiasm has stalled. Today, the supply of unsold BEVs is surging, as they are not selling nearly as fast as they are arriving at our dealerships -- even with deep price cuts, manufacturer incentives, and generous government incentives."

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Brent Breaks Back Above $80 as OPEC+ Meeting Looms
