Will Waning Gasoline Demand Drag Oil Prices Down?

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.91 -0.16 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.63 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.54 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.655 -0.028 -1.66%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.736 +0.008 +0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.79 -0.40 -0.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.79 -0.40 -0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.62 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.56 -0.47 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 140 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.736 +0.008 +0.31%

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.42 -0.69 -0.80%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.30 -0.69 -0.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.42 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph down Basra Light 843 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.24 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.62 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.62 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.09 -0.46 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.56 -0.47 -0.55%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 296 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 66.42 -0.20 -0.30%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 83.22 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.47 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 76.07 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 73.82 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 73.82 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 73.32 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 82.07 -0.20 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 73.72 -0.20 -0.27%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.79 -0.40 -0.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.55 -0.61 -0.78%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.30 -0.61 -0.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.55 -1.03 -1.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 76.40 -0.61 -0.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.55 -0.61 -0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.55 -0.61 -0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.50 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 -1.75 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.11 +0.75 +0.87%

Mexico's Oil Giant Delays Platform Repairs Despite Methane Leaks

Oil Gains Momentum as China's Demand Outlook Improves

Oil Gains Momentum as China's Demand Outlook Improves

Oil prices are steadily increasing,…

Taxpayer Money Funds EV Infrastructure Push Despite Slow Adoption

Taxpayer Money Funds EV Infrastructure Push Despite Slow Adoption

Illinois' goal of having one…

UK Plans £60 Billion Grid Overhaul To Support Offshore Wind Boom

UK Plans £60 Billion Grid Overhaul To Support Offshore Wind Boom

The National Grid proposes a…

Will Waning Gasoline Demand Drag Oil Prices Down?

By Editorial Dept - Mar 22, 2024, 9:58 AM CDT
Oil prices

West Texas Intermediate Crude Weekly Analysis

This week's crude oil market has been marked by several significant events influencing May West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures. The trends observed ranged from economic policy decisions to geopolitical developments, each playing a crucial role in shaping the market's direction.

Declining Gasoline Demand

One of the primary factors impacting crude oil prices this week was the unexpected decline in U.S. gasoline demand. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gasoline product supplied, a key measure of demand, fell below 9 million barrels. This reduction is significant as gasoline demand has been a cornerstone supporting recent oil price rallies. The decline suggests a potential overvaluation in gasoline markets, indicating that the bullish sentiment might be waning.

Potential Impact of Ceasefire in Gaza

Geopolitical events also played a role in shaping the oil market's trend. The United States drafted a U.N. resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, aiming to facilitate the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees. This development, while primarily a diplomatic initiative, has repercussions in the oil market, potentially easing tensions in a region central to global oil supply, thus exerting downward pressure on prices.

Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy continues to influence market perceptions. This week, the U.S. central…

