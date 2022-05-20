Will Crude Hit $120 Again?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 113.2 +1.02 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.9 +0.86 +0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 8.083 -0.225 -2.71%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 3.739 -0.053 -1.40%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%
Chart Mars US 52 mins 108.0 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%

Graph down Marine 2 days 105.3 -4.13 -3.78%
Graph down Murban 2 days 108.0 -4.12 -3.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.1 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 172 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 113.3 +0.15 +0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.6 +0.20 +0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.49 +2.18 +2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 95.79 +2.85 +3.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 112.0 +2.85 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 110.3 +2.85 +2.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.2 +2.85 +2.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 107.4 +2.85 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 111.0 +2.85 +2.64%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 105.6 +2.85 +2.77%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 113.7 -4.05 -3.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.5 +2.75 +2.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 5 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 hour What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 17 hours Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

Two High-Yield Plays In A Tricky Market

Two High-Yield Plays In A Tricky Market

Rising interest rates spell doom…

Russia Will Force Oil Buyers To Pay More If EU Introduces Tariffs

Russia Will Force Oil Buyers To Pay More If EU Introduces Tariffs

Buyers will have to pay…

How China Is Attempting To Control Middle East Oil Chokepoints

How China Is Attempting To Control Middle East Oil Chokepoints

Oman is leveraging its extremely…

Will Crude Hit $120 Again?

By Editorial Dept - May 20, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are inching higher on Friday, putting it in a position to finish higher for the week, as a planned European Union ban on Russian oil balanced demand concerns over slowing global economic growth.

The price action this week suggests a stalemate between bullish traders hoping a European Union embargo of Russian crude oil would tighten supply and bearish traders worried that higher interest rates would choke economic growth and consequently, crude oil demand.

Russian Oil Embargo Negotiations Stall

EU foreign ministers failed earlier in the week in their effort to pressure Hungary to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being “held hostage by one member state”, Reuters reported.

The ban on crude imports proposed by the European Commission in early May would be its harshest sanction yet in response to Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and includes carve-outs for EU states most dependent on Russian oil, Reuters added.

IMF Urges Asia to be Mindful of Spillover Risks from Tightening

Asian economies must be mindful of spillover risks as a decade of unconventional easing policies by major central banks is unwound faster than expected, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura said.

The risks applied particularly to the most vulnerable economies, said Okamura.

Asian economies faced a choice between…

