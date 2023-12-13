Why Venezuela Is Escalating the Essequibo Dispute

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.25 +0.64 +0.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.98 +0.74 +1.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 73.38 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.354 +0.043 +1.86%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.012 +0.032 +1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Mars US 40 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.012 +0.032 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.74 -0.49 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 2 days 76.45 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.19 -2.38 -3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 744 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 73.75 -2.32 -3.05%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.38 -2.05 -2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 197 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 49.76 -2.71 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 70.76 -2.71 -3.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 69.01 -2.71 -3.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 59.86 -2.71 -4.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 58.11 -2.71 -4.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 61.11 -2.71 -4.25%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 54.11 -2.71 -4.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.84 -2.71 -4.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.69 -2.71 -4.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 -3.00 -4.41%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 hours e-cars not selling
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Marshall Islands Shuts Down Insurer of “Dark Fleet” Oil Tanker  

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Loss As WTI Recovers To $70

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Loss As WTI Recovers To $70

The total number of active…

Ofgem Responds to UK Federation of Small Business: Expect Fair Prices

Ofgem Responds to UK Federation of Small Business: Expect Fair Prices

Ofgem and the Department for…

These Are The 10 Most Polluted Cities In The EU

These Are The 10 Most Polluted Cities In The EU

While the WHO has recommended…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Venezuela Is Escalating the Essequibo Dispute

By Matthew Smith - Dec 13, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • Maduro appears to be using a potential conflict with Guyana to divert attention from internal issues and upcoming U.S.-mandated elections in Venezuela.
  • The Essequibo dispute has escalated since the discovery of massive oil reserves, with Venezuela now threatening a military invasion.
  • International intervention, particularly from Brazil, will be crucial to prevent a full-scale conflict, as diplomatic talks begin between Venezuela and Guyana.
Join Our Community
Venezuela

The more than century-long dispute over the resource-rich Essequibo region in Guyana has intensified. Venezuela’s autocratic President Nicolas Maduro asserts, in one of the few issues it agrees on with the opposition, that the 1,450 square mile territory belongs to Caracas. The Essequibo, which makes up two-thirds of Guyana’s territory, was awarded to the then-British colony in 1899. Venezuela has long opposed the judgment, arguing it was invalidated by a 1966 agreement, made after Guyana’s independence, to resolve the dispute. Maduro’s saber-rattling became more fervent after Exxon’s slew of world-class oil discoveries in Guyana’s territorial waters off the Essequibo. There are fears Caracas will use the results of a recent referendum, where 95% of the 10.5 million votes cast were in favor of integrating the territory into Venezuela, as justification to annex the region.

Maduro is eagerly stoking a geopolitical crisis to district Venezuelans, who have suffered immensely under his rule, from U.S.-mandated free elections to be held in the second half of 2024. Indeed, the petrostate’s dictatorial ruler is caught in a bind because Washington recently granted relief from strict U.S. sanctions in exchange for guarantees of free and fair elections to be monitored by international observers. Less severe U.S. sanctions, which allow Caracas and national oil company PDVSA to access global energy as well as capital markets, are crucial to rebuilding Venezuela’s shattered economy. After a decade of draconian rule, rampant corruption, and a massive economic implosion, described as the worst to occur outside of war, Maduro appears incapable of winning such a poll. If the dictatorial leader tries to win by underhanded means and fails to abide by Washington’s conditions, then heavy-handed sanctions will most likely be reimposed.

Venezuela’s dictatorial ruler is threatening tiny Guyana, a country of less than one million, with invasion by Latin America’s fourth most powerful military. This isn’t the first time Caracas has used military force to intimidate Georgetown with Venezuelan military assets encroaching Guyana’s territorial waters and airspace many times since 2015. In 2021, I speculated that South America’s latest mega-oil boom could spark a clash between Guyana and Venezuela, or potentially even a broader conflict involving other South American nations such as Brazil. President Maduro, since Exxon’s first 2015 discovery in the Stabroek Block, which lies in the waters off Essequibo, has been hungrily eyeing Guyana’s burgeoning oil wealth. Exxon’s slew of discoveries along with growing oil production from the Stabroek Block launched an economic boom that saw Guyana become the world’s fastest-growing economy, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by a whopping 62.3% during 2022.

Guyana has administered the Essequibo for more than a century with it considered part of the sovereign country’s territory since independence in 1966. President Irfaan Ali has frequently stated the country is committed to resolving the dispute through the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ruled on December 18, 2020, that it had jurisdiction to resolve the matter. Earlier this month the court weighed in on the current hostilities stating in a December 1, 2023, order:

“Pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby the Co-operative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area;”.

President Ali recently pledged to defend the contested territory saying “(the) Essequibo is ours, every square inch of it,”. Since taking office Guyana’s president has focused on building closer ties with Washington while moving away from Guyana’s legacy of socialism and anti-colonialism. In July 2023, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited Guyana and met with President Ali, who is also seeking to formalize energy security pacts and other agreements with Washington.

There is considerable trepidation Caracas will annex the Essequibo. At the end of November 2023, Brazilian intelligence warned Venezuela’s army was mobilizing in preparation for an invasion of oil-rich Guyana. Since then, tensions have boiled over, with a Venezuelan military invasion of the Essequibo emerging as a genuine threat. In response to intelligence reports, Brazil’s Ministry of Defense deployed troops to the country’s northern border with Venezuela and Guyana, as a preemptive defensive measure. This is an important development because Brazil not only possesses Latin America’s most powerful military but Venezuela’s armed forces will be required to pass through Brazilian territory to reach the Essequibo due to virtually impassable terrain along the border with Guyana. 

The size and strength of Brazil’s armed forces make the country an important regional counterweight to Venezuela’s military, which is the fourth largest in Latin America. It is for this reason, that Brasilia’s commitment to defending Guyana’s sovereignty is key to defusing current tensions. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who retains friendly ties with Maduro, urged Venezuela’s dictatorial leader to exercise caution and act with restraint. Brazil’s presidential office went on to issue a statement saying, "Lula emphasized the importance of avoiding unilateral measures that could escalate the situation,". Colombia’s first-ever leftist president Gustavo Petro also urged caution, while the Organization of American States (OAS) rejected Venezuela’s referendum. Under international pressure, Maduro and Ali have agreed to meet this Thursday as part of an attempt to head off military confrontation.

Despite that positive development, Venezuela’s autocratic regime is ratcheting up pressure on Guyana and Exxon to create justification for the annexation of the Essequibo. Most of Guyana’s newly found oil wealth lies in the territorial waters off the Essequibo in the Exxon-operated 6.6 million acres Stabroek Block. Indeed, Maduro is positioning the claim to the Essequibo as a fight against corrupt Big Oil. Caracas alleges supermajor Exxon is meddling in regional politics to enrich itself. The regime even went as far as to claim that leading Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado is involved with Exxon in an international money laundering scheme aimed at keeping the oil-rich Essequibo from Venezuela. Exxon denied those allegations calling them ridiculous. Maduro has since put the Essequibo under military jurisdiction and ordered PDVSA to issue oil extraction licenses.

Venezuela’s autocratic regime appears intent on fabricating whatever evidence is necessary to ensure Maduro wins next years election. Key among the measures being taken is the regime ordering the arrest of a dozen opposition figures for treason and plotting against the referendum. This includes National Assembly leader and Washington-recognized interim president Juan Guaidó, who earlier this year was ejected from Colombia and sought refuge in the U.S., and staffers of presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado. No evidence was presented against the accused, many of whom including Guaidó reside in the U.S., with it alleged they engaged in activities to undermine the referendum and money laundering.

Maduro’s actions are ratcheting up tensions at a crucial time for Venezuela and Guyana’s oil industries. The latest events could force Washington to roll back recent sanction relief potentially putting energy supermajor Chevron’s license to recommence lifting petroleum in Venezuela at risk. That will snuff out any chance of an urgently required petroleum-led economic recovery for the petrostate. Meanwhile, Exxon as well as its partners in the Stabroek Block, Chevron, and CNOOC, are evaluating their sixth project with a nearly $13 billion final investment decision (FID) expected by the end of the first quarter of 2024. During November 2023, oil started flowing from the Payara field with the 220,000 barrel per day Prosperity floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel coming online ahead of schedule. That will lift Guyana’s petroleum output to 620,000 barrels per day making the tiny country South America’s fifth largest producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Warship Takes Down Houthi Drone After Attack On Tanker
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com