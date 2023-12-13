Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Forecast Series Of Hikes In 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.75 +1.14 +1.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.54 +1.30 +1.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 73.38 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.344 +0.033 +1.43%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.031 +0.052 +2.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Mars US 40 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.031 +0.052 +2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.74 -0.49 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 2 days 76.45 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.19 -2.38 -3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 744 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 73.75 -2.32 -3.05%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.38 -2.05 -2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 197 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 49.76 -2.71 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 70.76 -2.71 -3.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 69.01 -2.71 -3.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 59.86 -2.71 -4.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 58.11 -2.71 -4.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 61.11 -2.71 -4.25%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 54.11 -2.71 -4.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.84 -2.71 -4.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.69 -2.71 -4.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 -3.00 -4.41%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 12 hours e-cars not selling
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Exxon Reportedly To Mirror Peers with Cash Bonuses for Risk Traders

Al Jaber Hails ‘Transformational’ Agreement Delivered in Dubai

Al Jaber Hails ‘Transformational’ Agreement Delivered in Dubai

Al Jaber, the CEO of…

COP28 Summit Approves Proposal to Hold COP29 in Azerbaijan

COP28 Summit Approves Proposal to Hold COP29 in Azerbaijan

The COP28 climate summit in…

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Loss As WTI Recovers To $70

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Loss As WTI Recovers To $70

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Forecast Series Of Hikes In 2024

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 13, 2023, 1:28 PM CST
  • The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to keep interest rates unchanged.
  • The Fed gave a clear signal that it is done hiking interest rates.
  • Fed officials expect to lower rates by 75 basis points next year.
Join Our Community
Fed

The Federal Reserve has concluded its two-day meeting on Wednesday by leaving interest rates unchanged and signaling strongly that there will be a less hawkish stance next year, with the potential for three rate cuts across 2024.

Interest rates were left unchanged at 5.25% to 5.5%, though they remain at their highest in two years. Since March 2022, the Fed has raised interest rates by 525 basis points. 

The move was in line with expectations. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that “inflation is meaningfully coming down” and she saw “no reason why inflation shouldn’t come down to the Fed’s target”. Yellen also noted that the labor market remained “strong, yet cooling”.

Yellen, who appears to be attempting to provide the Fed with a script, said she expected inflation to fall in the range of 2% by the end of next year, and for the Fed to hold rates steady at Wednesday’s meeting.

"So gradually over time, I think people will feel better about the economy," she said, although she said consumers were still conscious of higher prices for rents and other items, Reuters reported. 

Despite the scripted nature of Yellen’s statements ahead of the Fed meeting, the former Fed chair said that she would “leave that call to them”, noting: “They have two risks to manage. One is that inflation doesn't come down back to their target as they envisioned, and the other is that the economy becomes too weak."

The U.S. November Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1% on an annual basis, despite a decline in the cost of gasoline. The uptick was largely driven by increases in rents–another barometer that suggested the Fed was not likely to move to cut interest rates in the near term. 

Last Friday, the U.S. labor report showed an acceleration in job gains in November, with unemployment falling to 3.7%, down from 3.9% (a two-year high) in October. 

Oil prices were ticking slightly higher on Wednesday at the time of the Fed’s announcement, with Brent crude up 1.5% and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) up 1.38%.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Venezuela Is Escalating the Essequibo Dispute
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com