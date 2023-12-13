U.S. Warship Takes Down Houthi Drone After Attack On Tanker

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.33 +0.72 +1.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.06 +0.82 +1.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 73.38 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.345 +0.034 +1.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.012 +0.032 +1.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Mars US 40 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.012 +0.032 +1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.74 -0.49 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 2 days 76.45 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.19 -2.38 -3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 744 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 73.75 -2.32 -3.05%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.38 -2.05 -2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 197 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 49.76 -2.71 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 70.76 -2.71 -3.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 69.01 -2.71 -3.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 59.86 -2.71 -4.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 58.11 -2.71 -4.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 61.11 -2.71 -4.25%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 54.11 -2.71 -4.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.84 -2.71 -4.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.69 -2.71 -4.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 -3.00 -4.41%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 36 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 hours e-cars not selling
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Marshall Islands Shuts Down Insurer of “Dark Fleet” Oil Tanker

Is China Undermining Putin's Plan for Higher Oil Prices?

Is China Undermining Putin's Plan for Higher Oil Prices?

Putin's quick trip to the…

COP28 Comes to its Crescendo in Drive for Fossil Phase-out

COP28 Comes to its Crescendo in Drive for Fossil Phase-out

Throughout the day Monday, hopes…

Al Jaber Hails ‘Transformational’ Agreement Delivered in Dubai

Al Jaber Hails ‘Transformational’ Agreement Delivered in Dubai

Al Jaber, the CEO of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Warship Takes Down Houthi Drone After Attack On Tanker

By ZeroHedge - Dec 13, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • Early on Wednesday, oil and chemical tanker Ardmore Encounter came under attack from a speedboat.
  • The approaching speedboat claimed to be the Yemeni Navy and ordered the commercial vessel to halt.
  • During the incident, a responding US warship shot down a suspected Houthi drone which was inbound.
Join Our Community
Mid East

There's been a fresh attack on commercial shipping in the Red Sea on Wednesday, which reportedly resulted in a US warship intervening and firing on an inbound drone believed launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The American warship had responded to reports that the oil and chemical tanker Marshall Islands-flagged Ardmore Encounter had come under attack. The Ardmore Encounter had been traveling north toward the Suez Canal in the Red Sea from India at the time.

Ardmore Encounter, via VesselJoin

The vessel, which had a security crew aboard, reported an "exchange of fire" with a speedboat some 55 nautical miles (or just over 100km off Yemen's main port of Hodeidah, according to emerging Associated Press reporting.

The approaching speedboat claimed to be the Yemeni Navy and ordered the commercial vessel to halt, but a nearby warship identified as a "coalition" naval vessel told the Ardmore Encounter to maintain its course. When the hostile boat approached within 300 meters, it unleashed small arms fire.

During the incident, a responding US warship shot down a suspected Houthi drone which was inbound. According to regional sources and breaking reports, the hostile speedboat is harassing additional commercial vessels in the area

Shortly after the tanker incident, Ambrey said, the speedboat approached a Malta-flagged bulk carrier 52 nautical miles off Hodeidah’s shores, adding that it would provide updates as relevant.

Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency says it is closely monitoring the situation after another incident involving armed men on a speedboat making a hostile approach against two additional vessels transiting off Yemen.

This marks at least half a dozen serious attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have threatened to close the whole area to shipping due to the ongoing Israeli onslaught in Gaza. The group weeks ago 'declared war' on Israel and has sent several ballistic missiles toward Israel.

In some instances, US warships have been able to intercept the missiles, which has also included increased drone launches. 

The US Navy has warned it will continue to act against threats to international shipping in the Red Sea. "These attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security," a recent US military statement said. "They have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world."

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Al Jaber Hails ‘Transformational’ Agreement Delivered in Dubai

Next Post

Why Venezuela Is Escalating the Essequibo Dispute
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com