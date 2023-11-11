Commodity Giants Are Back To Trading Venezuela’s Oil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 77.17 +1.43 +1.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 81.43 +1.42 +1.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.45 +1.21 +1.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 3.033 -0.008 -0.26%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.190 +0.029 +1.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%
Chart Mars US 8 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.190 +0.029 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.02 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.90 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.84 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 712 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.00 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.45 +0.84 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 165 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 50.04 +1.21 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 77.89 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 76.14 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 66.84 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 58.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 58.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 63.84 +1.01 +1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 69.34 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 60.09 +0.36 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 65.97 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.27 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.03 -2.04 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Brazil’s State-Run Oil Co Could Splash $100B On Projects Over 5 Years

Auto Rental Giant Struggles To Expand EV Fleet As Costs Rise

Auto Rental Giant Struggles To Expand EV Fleet As Costs Rise

Hertz's aggressive push to incorporate…

Plug Power Crashes After 'Going Concern' Warning

Plug Power Crashes After 'Going Concern' Warning

Shares of Plug Power, a…

Oil Prices Under Pressure But Sentiment Could Soon Shift

Oil Prices Under Pressure But Sentiment Could Soon Shift

Oil prices continued to tumble…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Commodity Giants Are Back To Trading Venezuela’s Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 11, 2023, 6:00 PM CST
  • Some of the largest independent oil trading houses are back offering Venezuelan cargoes.
  • Gunvor and another commodity trading giant, Trafigura, have accessed Venezuelan cargoes in recent weeks after buying crude from intermediaries approved by PDVSA.
  • EIA: Joint ventures operated by Eni, Repsol, and Maurel & Prom could increase production by an additional 50,000 bpd in the near term.
Join Our Community
Tanker venezuela

Weeks after the U.S. eased the sanctions on Venezuela, essentially allowing exports of Venezuelan crude, commodity trading giants are back in the business of trading with oil from the country with the world’s largest reserves.

Some of the largest independent oil trading houses are already offering Venezuelan cargoes, including to U.S. buyers. Commodity giants have also struck deals to buy crude from intermediaries approved by Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA.

The easing of the sanctions has allowed the world’s biggest oil traders to return to Venezuela, while the country is also reportedly negotiating with international oilfield services providers to help it ramp up production.

Increased supply from Venezuela is set to shift global oil market balances—to an extent—as more crude will be flowing from the Latin American country, at least until April next year.

In October, the United States lifted most sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry after the Nicolas Maduro government reached a deal with the opposition that could see elections held next year. Related: Swedish Union Blocks Tesla Imports As Labor Dispute Escalates

The U.S. issued a six-month general license temporarily authorizing transactions involving the oil and gas sector in Venezuela. The license will only be renewed if Venezuela meets its commitments under the so-called electoral roadmap, the U.S. Treasury noted.

The license, valid until April 18, 2024, authorizes the production, lifting, sale, and exportation of oil or gas from Venezuela, and the provision of related goods and services, as well as payment of invoices for goods or services related to oil or gas sector operations in Venezuela. Authorization is also granted to new investments in oil or gas in Venezuela.

Until the sanctions relief was issued, Chevron was the only Western supermajor with special authorization to operate oil fields and export crude from Venezuela under a special license issued by the Biden Administration late last year.

Now that other companies are allowed to return to Venezuela’s crude trade, Gunvor Group was the first of the biggest trading houses to offer to U.S. refiners a supertanker of Venezuelan crude, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg

Gunvor and another commodity trading giant, Trafigura, have accessed Venezuelan cargoes in recent weeks after buying crude from intermediaries approved by PDVSA, Reuters reported this week, citing company documents and four people with knowledge of the deals.

In the days after the sanctions were eased, Trafigura also negotiated a chartering contract for a Suezmax vessel to ship 1 million barrels of Venezuelan fuel oil in November from the Amuay ship-to-ship area, two people close to the deal told Reuters.

Apart from trading houses, international oil firms and oil services providers are also in talks with PDVSA to receive Venezuelan cargoes and to boost Venezuela’s oil production now that crude trade is no longer a sanctionable offense.

PDVSA is reportedly discussing hiring equipment and services from oilfield services suppliers to help it ramp up crude oil production.

While Venezuela is set to raise legitimate oil exports now that Western firms are allowed to trade and import its crude, it will face an uphill battle in increasing its oil production.

Venezuela is expected to raise its crude oil production by less than 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2024 as years of underinvestment and mismanagement will hamper rapid output growth, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Venezuela’s crude oil production, at 735,000 bpd in September 2023, per EIA estimates, is unlikely to jump above 900,000 bpd by the end of 2024, the administration reckons. Most of the near-term growth is expected to come from Chevron’s joint ventures, which could raise production to 200,000 bpd by the end of 2024 from 135,000 bpd in 2023, according to the EIA.

Joint ventures operated by Eni, Repsol, and Maurel & Prom could increase production by an additional 50,000 bpd in the near term, according to IPD Latin America cited by the EIA. As a result, Venezuela’s total crude oil production could grow to about 900,000 bpd by the end of 2024.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Plug Power Crashes After 'Going Concern' Warning
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence

Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence
Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough

Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough
Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com