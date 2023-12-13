Oil Prices Continue to Fall Ahead of the EIA Report and Fed Meeting

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.46 -0.15 -0.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.09 -0.15 -0.20%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 72.20 -1.12 -1.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.300 -0.011 -0.48%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 1.979 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.98 +0.51 +0.66%
Chart Mars US 40 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 1.979 -0.001 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 75.74 -0.49 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 1 day 76.45 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.19 -2.38 -3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 743 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 73.75 -2.32 -3.05%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.38 -2.05 -2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.98 +0.51 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 196 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 49.76 -2.71 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 70.76 -2.71 -3.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 69.01 -2.71 -3.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 59.86 -2.71 -4.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 58.11 -2.71 -4.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 61.11 -2.71 -4.25%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 54.11 -2.71 -4.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.80 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.55 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.40 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.80 +0.09 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.80 +0.09 +0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.14 +1.64 +2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 45 mins e-cars not selling
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

ESG Funds With $5 Trillion in Assets Boost Exposure to Oil and Gas

Kazakhstan Advances Renewables Agenda With Slew Of Deals

Kazakhstan Advances Renewables Agenda With Slew Of Deals

Kazakhstan has set itself such…

OPEC May May Need 5-Year Plan To Prevent Oil Price Collapse

OPEC May May Need 5-Year Plan To Prevent Oil Price Collapse

Soaring supply from the United…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Continue to Fall Ahead of the EIA Report and Fed Meeting

By Irina Slav - Dec 13, 2023, 2:15 AM CST

Crude oil prices began the day with a loss in Asian trading today as concerns about oversupply and weak demand continued to weigh on prices.

Traders are also waiting for the outcome of a Fed meeting today and the Energy Information Administration’s latest weekly oil inventory report. Reuters noted in a report that recent economic data had reinforced expectations that the Fed was not going to start cutting rates in early 2024, which was translated as a bearish factor for oil since higher interest rates discourage increased consumption.

Meanwhile, in more bearish news, Russian oil exports hit the highest since July, according to ANZ analysts cited by Reuters, which deepened doubts about how much of the recently agreed additional OPEC+ output cuts would actually be implemented come January.

News that U.S. oil production is rising did not help matters, either, adding fuel to oversupply concerns that have flipped the futures market into a contango until the middle of 2024, according to Bloomberg.

“A US-led bump in non-OPEC supply and doubts over OPEC compliance colliding with some prospects of demand softening,” is how Mizuho Bank’s Asia head of economics and strategy, Vishnu Varathan described the situation to Bloomberg.

Oil prices have shed about 25% since September despite OPEC+ efforts to put a floor under benchmarks. WTI is currently trading below $70 per barrel while Brent crude has slipped below $75 per barrel.

Normally, falling crude oil prices would encourage more consumption but right now it seems there is serious doubt this will be happening anytime soon. At the same time, supply perceptions have swung from deficit to oversupply in a matter of months, mostly on the back of production updates outside OPEC and especially in the U.S., where the EIA said oil supply was seen growing by 300,000 bpd in 2024.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Argentina to Cut Energy Subsidies to Address Fiscal Crisis

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com