China’s EV Sector Will Become Self-Sufficient By 2060

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.47 +0.15 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.14 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.51 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.428 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph up Gasoline 21 mins 2.046 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 38 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.046 +0.003 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 76.23 +0.78 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 76.75 +0.55 +0.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 75.57 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 742 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 76.07 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 76.43 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 195 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.23 +1.39 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 73.38 +1.89 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 71.63 +1.89 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 62.93 +1.84 +3.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 56.98 +0.64 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 56.98 +0.64 +1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 60.88 +1.54 +2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 64.08 +1.89 +3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 57.23 +0.14 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 5 days e-cars not selling
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Brazil To Resume Venezuela Electric Imports Amid Guyana Dispute

New Supercrystals Set World Record for Solar Hydrogen Production

New Supercrystals Set World Record for Solar Hydrogen Production

Researchers have developed a new…

Russia and Saudi Arabia Call On OPEC+ Members to Join Production Cuts

Russia and Saudi Arabia Call On OPEC+ Members to Join Production Cuts

Russia and Saudi Arabia are…

COP28 Comes to its Crescendo in Drive for Fossil Phase-out

COP28 Comes to its Crescendo in Drive for Fossil Phase-out

Throughout the day Monday, hopes…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s EV Sector Will Become Self-Sufficient By 2060

By Alex Kimani - Dec 11, 2023, 7:00 PM CST
  • Nearly 6 million EVs were sold in China in 2022, good for more than 25% of all new vehicles compared with just 8.6% throughout the entire EU.
  • Researchers have predicted that China will lead the race to EV battery recycling in the coming decades.
  • Scientists from the University of Munster have predicted that China will be able to employ recycling to fully meet its own demand for battery lithium from 2059 onward.
Join Our Community
EV

Back in August, environmental group Greenpeace revealed that China approved more than 50 gigawatts of new coal power in the first half of 2023 alone, and continues building coal-fired power plants at a record clip. China consumes nearly half of the world’s coal and ranks as the world’s biggest importer of oil. It’s, therefore, somewhat ironic that China has also emerged as the indisputable world leader in clean energy: China accounted for $546 billion, or nearly half, of the $1.1 trillion that flowed into the sector in 2022.

China’s EV sector stands head and shoulders above its peers. Nearly 6 million EVs were sold in China in 2022, good for more than 25% of all new vehicles compared with just 8.6% throughout the entire EU. Only Norway sells a larger percentage of electric cars than China at 80%, although China outsells Norway 43:1. Of the 850,000 EVs that the EU imported last year, more than half came from China thanks to the country’s ability to churn out quality vehicles at price points the West can only dream of. For instance, the MG4, the popular fully electric hatchback launched in the UK in 2022,  is made by China’s biggest carmaker, SAIC. In May, Allianz warned that Chinese-made EVs could cost European carmakers €7bn (£6bn) a year in lost profits by 2030. 

Given this backdrop, it comes as little surprise that researchers have predicted that China will lead the race to EV battery recycling in the coming decades. Scientists from the University of Munster have predicted that China will be able to employ recycling to fully meet its own demand for battery lithium from 2059 onwards, at least a decade ahead of the U.S. and its western allies. The researchers have predicted that China will be able to meet its demand for cobalt and nickel through recycling after 2045 and 2046, respectively. To arrive at these conclusions, the team used data from market forecasts and current research work on developments in battery production, sales and the associated demand for raw materials. Related: Oil Rig Count Sees Small Loss As WTI Recovers To $70

"The demand for raw materials could also be met much earlier by recycling as a result of a reduction in battery size and by avoiding a so-called 'second life' for batteries, for example as stationary storage units for solar power," PhD student and the study’s corresponding author Jannis Wesselkämper has said.

China is currently home to some of the world’s most advanced EV battery manufacturing plants. Shenzhen-based EV company BYD is widely regarded as China’s biggest EV success story. The company set up shop in the mid-1990s as a smartphone manufacturer before switching to EVs where it applies its cutting-edge battery knowledge to make high quality yet affordable batteries.  The most advanced car battery in the world is considered to be Blade, made by BYD, thanks to having some of the fastest charging times. Top EV manufacturers including Tesla Inc.(NASDAQ:TSLA) and Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM) use blade batteries in some of their models. 

BYD’s big success comes from its highly integrated supply chain, including control of the mining of minerals critical to battery production. BYD has developed close relationships with dozens of miners and processing companies. In April, the company struck a deal with Chile to build a $290m lithium cathode factory in the mineral-rich South American country. UBS has predicted that Chinese-controlled mines will produce almost a third of global lithium supply by 2025.

That innovation has translated into bumper profits for BYD: the company has forecast profit growth of 225% for the second half of the current year, good for 10.5bn yuan.

US Battery Recycling

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 for new EVs but on condition that the batteries must meet new provisions aimed at strengthening the domestic supply chain.  

One of the provisions is that by 2027, 80% of the value of critical minerals in the EV battery must be mined, processed or recycled in North America or in countries with a free trade agreement with the United States. Starting in 2024, EVs that contain battery components or minerals from so-called “foreign entities of concern”, including China, will not be eligible for the Clean Vehicle Credit, giving local manufacturers a powerful incentive to recycle locally manufactured batteries.

Currently,  EV battery recycling plants in the U.S. are mostly being built in regions where EV and lithium-ion battery production sites are already located thus creating an ecosystem where the recycled material can easily be fed back into EV production lines. The U.S. currently has the capacity to recycle at least 105,150 tons of battery minerals annually, enough to produce 220,300 electric car batteries each year or about a fifth of EVs sold in the country in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Refuses to Kill Itself to Please Transition Fans
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com