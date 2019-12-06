Iran: We Won’t Agree To Any Production Cuts In The Future

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 3 hours 59.20 +0.77 +1.32%
Brent Crude 2 hours 64.39 +1.00 +1.58%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.334 -0.093 -3.83%
Mars US 2 hours 59.00 +1.02 +1.76%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.81 +1.42 +2.24%
Urals 19 hours 59.20 +0.75 +1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.72 -0.14 -0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.72 -0.14 -0.23%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.47 +0.60 +0.92%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.30 +0.52 +0.99%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.334 -0.093 -3.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 63.31 +0.39 +0.62%
Murban 19 hours 65.66 +0.39 +0.60%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 56.26 +0.75 +1.35%
Basra Light 19 hours 68.69 +1.03 +1.52%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 66.37 +1.01 +1.55%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.47 +0.60 +0.92%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.47 +0.60 +0.92%
Girassol 19 hours 66.42 +0.44 +0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.81 +1.42 +2.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 24 mins 40.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.43 +0.40 +1.05%
Canadian Condensate 108 days 52.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Premium Synthetic 98 days 58.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Sweet Crude 1 day 52.93 -0.20 -0.38%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.13 -0.30 -0.59%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.13 -0.30 -0.59%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.28 -0.55 -1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 58.58 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.13 +0.20 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.72 -0.14 -0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.75 +1.00 +1.83%
Giddings 19 hours 49.50 +1.00 +2.06%
ANS West Coast 85 days 65.93 +2.08 +3.26%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 53.15 +0.77 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.10 +0.77 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.10 +0.77 +1.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.75 +1.00 +1.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 6 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 11 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 14 minutes Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 23 mins Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 1 hour USA v China. Which is 'best'?
  • 3 hours Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 1 day Judiciary impeachment: Congressman says Sean Misko, Abigail Grace and unnamed 3rd (Ciaramella) need to testify.
  • 1 day Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 1 day READ: New Record Conoco Eagleford Vintage 5 wells, their 5th generation Test Wells . . Shale going bust . . . LAUGHABLE
  • 8 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 1 day Offshore is changing
  • 17 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 13 hours True Confessions of a Billionaire

Breaking News:

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Alt Text

All Eyes On China As Oil Demand Dwindles

A gloomy oil demand growth…

Alt Text

Will The OPEC Meeting Yield A Bullish Surprise?

Forecasters are warning of a…

Alt Text

Iraq Is Finally Ready To Solve Its Biggest Oil Problem

The central Iraqi government said…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran: We Won’t Agree To Any Production Cuts In The Future

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 06, 2019, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Zanganeh

Before OPEC members sat down to wrangle about production quotas and compliance on Thursday, the oil minister of Iran—exempted from the ongoing cuts because of the U.S. sanctions crippling its production and economy—said that the Islamic Republic would not agree to any cuts in the future, once the sanctions are removed.

“Speaking on behalf of the Iranian nation, I would say this is the right of our people and nation and I would not agree with cutting even a barrel of oil for illogical reasons,” Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh told reporters before the OPEC meeting on Thursday, which dragged on for hours as members were discussing how to divide the 500,000 bpd deeper cut that the monitoring panel had suggested earlier in the day.

Iran, which has seen its own crude oil production drop from 3.5 million bpd to around 2 million bpd in recent months because of the U.S. sanctions, believes that those countries which pump more today should cut deeper in the future.

“Currently, our oil has been driven out of the market and those who have more output must undergo deeper cuts in the future,” the oil minister said, as carried by Iranian oil ministry’s news service Shana.

“No one must expect Iran to reduce its output in the wake of eased sanctions in the future,” Zangeneh added.

The minister told reporters that he had sent a letter to the president of the OPEC meetings this year, asking him “to inform other OPEC members that Iran has involuntarily reduced its output and produced less than its historical quota.”

“Those who produce more oil must cut their output deeper,” Zangeneh added.

OPEC and its non-OPEC partners are currently meeting in Vienna to ratify the 500,000-bpd cut for the first quarter of 2020, while at the time of writing, there were no details yet on new quotas for each individual member of the OPEC+ pact.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Toughest Part Of The OPEC Deal
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped
Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output

 The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

 Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

 Shale’s Debt-Fueled Drilling Boom Is Coming To An End

Shale’s Debt-Fueled Drilling Boom Is Coming To An End

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com