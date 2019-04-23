Why Goldman Sachs Believes Oil Won’t Go Higher

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.19 +0.64 +0.98%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.40 +0.36 +0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.500 -0.058 -2.27%
Mars US 18 hours 70.65 +2.18 +3.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
Urals 2 days 71.45 +1.51 +2.16%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 6 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 7 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.500 -0.058 -2.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.24 +2.12 +2.98%
Murban 2 days 74.57 +2.28 +3.15%
Iran Heavy 6 days 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 6 days 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 6 days 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 6 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 6 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 6 days 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 52.45 -0.03 -0.06%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 55.15 +1.48 +2.76%
Canadian Condensate 60 days 62.30 +1.48 +2.43%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 66.40 +1.48 +2.28%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 60.80 +1.48 +2.49%
Peace Sour 21 hours 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Peace Sour 21 hours 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 60.55 +1.48 +2.51%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 66.05 +1.48 +2.29%
Central Alberta 21 hours 60.40 +1.48 +2.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.75 +1.25 +2.07%
Giddings 2 days 55.50 +1.25 +2.30%
ANS West Coast 6 days 72.13 +0.29 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.65 +1.70 +2.93%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 +1.70 +2.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 +1.70 +2.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.75 +1.25 +2.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +1.75 +3.23%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.35 +1.70 +2.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 31 mins US Military Spends at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 3 hours Summit: Kim, Putin To Meet Thursday in Russia’s Far East
  • 3 hours Don't Climb Onto the $80+ Oil Price Greed Roller Coaster, Please.
  • 5 hours New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 5 hours Deep Analysis: How China Is Replacing America As Asia’s Military Titan
  • 11 hours Populist Surge Coming in Europe's May Election
  • 18 hours Saudi Arabia Says To Coordinate With Other Producers To Ensure Adequate Oil Supply
  • 20 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 10 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating
  • 21 hours Gas Flaring
  • 20 hours How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 23 hours Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather

Breaking News:

Musk Makes Bold Promise On Robotaxis

Alt Text

Are China’s Crude Reserves Quietly Dwindling?

While China’s strategic petroleum reserves…

Alt Text

Is It Time To Invest In Offshore?

The deepwater and offshore sectors…

Alt Text

Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

As the Permian continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Goldman Sachs Believes Oil Won’t Go Higher

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 23, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
GS

Despite the somewhat sudden end of the U.S. sanction waivers for all Iranian oil buyers, Goldman Sachs doesn’t see oil prices rallying much higher.

“While we acknowledge the near-term upside price risks, we reiterate our fundamentally derived Brent price trading range of $70-75 per barrel for the second quarter of 2019,” Reuters quoted the investment bank’s note from Monday.

Before the U.S. announcement on Monday that it would not be extending waivers to anyone after they expire in May, Goldman Sachs was one of the investment banks that don’t see oil prices reaching $80 a barrel as they did in Q3 last year because there’s only modest upside to price gains. 

After the announcement of the end of the waivers, which caught many analysts off guard, Goldman Sachs continues to believe that the upside is modest and that the upside price risk will just be seen in the near term.

Goldman continues to see limited upside because of the high uncertainty whether OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC allies will extend their production cut pact after June this year.

The U.S. “maximum pressure” to choke off all Iranian oil sales is making the OPEC+ pact even more vulnerable to break-up than before, because the U.S. appears certain that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will offset lost Iranian barrels.

Saudi Arabia, for its part, said that it “will be consulting closely with other producing countries and key oil consuming nations to ensure a well-balanced and stable oil market.”

On Monday and Tuesday, oil prices spiked on the news that the U.S. is exerting maximum pressure on Iran, with Brent Crude and WTI Crude rallying to near six-month highs.    

Barclays analysts see the end of the waivers potentially adding at least $5 a barrel to their current Brent Crude average forecast of $70 a barrel this year, but not impacting prices in the longer term.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Investors Unconvinced By Halliburton’s Shale Optimism

Next Post

The Biggest Winner Of Trump’s Waiver Decision
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on April 23 2019 said:
    With or without US sanction waivers, oil prices are headed towards $80 a barrel or higher because of a convergence of bullish influences currently at play such as a strong global oil demand adding 1.45 million barrels a day (mbd) this year over 2018, rock solid Chinese oil imports projected to hit 11 mbd this year, a Chinese economy growing at 6.4% this year beyond the projected 6.3%, a confirmed slowdown in US production and a tightening global oil market caused by OPEC+ production cuts.

    If these bullish influences stay with us this year, the chances of oil prices going beyond $80 a barrel are very credible.

    However, the end of the US sanction waivers will have very negligible impact on oil prices and global oil supplies in the long term for three reasons.

    The first is that US sanctions against Iran’s oil exports have so far failed to cost Iran the loss of even one barrel of oil.

    The second is that the eight largest buyers of Iranian crude oil who were given US sanction waivers last November with the exception of South Korea and Japan will continue to buy Iranian crude with or without waivers.

    The third reason is that without waivers, Japan and South Korea which account for 14% of Iranian oil exports may have to stop importing some 300,000 b/d. However, this will be more than offset by increased purchases from China, India and Turkey.

    In ending the waivers, President Trump could be banking on conning Saudi Arabia again to raise its oil production to offset a so-called decline in Iran’s oil exports. However, the Saudis may not play ball with Trump again having seen how oil prices lost 43% of their value between November and December last year at very considerable cost to their economy. Saudi Arabia might decide to wait until the global oil market is irrevocably re-balanced and oil prices are headed to $80 a barrel or higher being the price it needs to balance its budget.

    President Trump might also be banking on Libya raising its oil production, hence his telephone call to Libyan field Marshal Khalifa Haftar who is battling to take the Libyan capital, Tripoli. However, Libyan oil production has been erratic since 2011 ranging from an estimated 300,000 barrels a day (b/d) to almost 1 million barrels a day (mbd) in 2018 with most of the major facilities, oilfields and exporting terminal disrupted from time to time.

    By ending the waivers, President Trump is tacitly admitting that US sanctions on Iran have so far failed and that a non-renewal of the sanction waivers will have no effect on global oil supplies and prices on the long term.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal
The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

 This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

 Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com