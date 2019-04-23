The Biggest Winner Of Trump’s Waiver Decision

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.19 +0.64 +0.98%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.40 +0.36 +0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.500 -0.058 -2.27%
Mars US 18 hours 70.65 +2.18 +3.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
Urals 2 days 71.45 +1.51 +2.16%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 6 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 7 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.500 -0.058 -2.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.24 +2.12 +2.98%
Murban 2 days 74.57 +2.28 +3.15%
Iran Heavy 6 days 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 6 days 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 6 days 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 6 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 6 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 6 days 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 52.45 -0.03 -0.06%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 55.15 +1.48 +2.76%
Canadian Condensate 60 days 62.30 +1.48 +2.43%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 66.40 +1.48 +2.28%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 60.80 +1.48 +2.49%
Peace Sour 21 hours 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Peace Sour 21 hours 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 60.55 +1.48 +2.51%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 66.05 +1.48 +2.29%
Central Alberta 21 hours 60.40 +1.48 +2.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.75 +1.25 +2.07%
Giddings 2 days 55.50 +1.25 +2.30%
ANS West Coast 6 days 72.13 +0.29 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.65 +1.70 +2.93%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 +1.70 +2.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 +1.70 +2.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.75 +1.25 +2.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +1.75 +3.23%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.35 +1.70 +2.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 31 mins US Military Spends at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 3 hours Summit: Kim, Putin To Meet Thursday in Russia’s Far East
  • 3 hours Don't Climb Onto the $80+ Oil Price Greed Roller Coaster, Please.
  • 5 hours New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 5 hours Deep Analysis: How China Is Replacing America As Asia’s Military Titan
  • 11 hours Populist Surge Coming in Europe's May Election
  • 18 hours Saudi Arabia Says To Coordinate With Other Producers To Ensure Adequate Oil Supply
  • 20 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 10 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating
  • 21 hours Gas Flaring
  • 20 hours How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 23 hours Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather

Breaking News:

Musk Makes Bold Promise On Robotaxis

Alt Text

Huge Interest In Oil & Gas Defies This ‘Millenial’ Investment Trend

Sustainable investing is quickly gaining…

Alt Text

The Firm Floor Under Oil Prices

The continued slowdown of US…

Alt Text

U.S. Greenlights Two Major LNG Export Projects

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Biggest Winner Of Trump’s Waiver Decision

By Irina Slav - Apr 23, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Saudi Arabia

The Saudi state news agency reported today that the Kingdom is happy with Washington’s decision to not extend the waivers for Iran oil sanctions that it had granted to eight large oil importers last November.

The agency quoted a statement from Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, which said, “Saudi Arabia believes the US decision is a necessary step to pressure the Iranian government to stop jeopardizing peace and end their global support for terrorism.”

Regarding oil production, Al-Assaf said Saudi Arabia will cooperate with other producers to make sure the gap left on international markets by the elimination of the waivers is filled.

Yesterday, an Iraqi government official said the country was ready to boost exports by 250,000 bpd in order to compensate for the loss of Iranian barrels. It seems the two largest producers in OPEC will work together to coordinate changes in production rates, which basically means the OPEC+ deal will be ending earlier than originally planned.

However, Bloomberg earlier today cited sources from Saudi Arabia as saying the Kingdom will not rush into reversing its production cuts. First, the source said, Riyadh will make sure that Iranian export shipments are indeed falling before it begins pumping more.

Related: The Firm Floor Under Oil Prices

The Bloomberg reports confirm an earlier one by Reuters, which also quoted a Saudi source as saying that Saudi Arabia was ready to reverse the production cuts to make up for lost supply from Iran.

Oil prices hit their highest level since the start of the year on news that the waivers for India, China, Japan, South Korea and a few smaller importers of Iranian crude oil would not be extended. China has been vocal in its opposition to the removal of the waivers while India has stated it would look to other suppliers to compensate for the cutoff of Iranian oil. South Korea and Japan do not expect any major negative impact from the cancelation of the waivers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why Goldman Sachs Believes Oil Won’t Go Higher
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal
The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

 This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

 Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com