Goldman: Oil Prices Won’t Reach $80

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.36 -0.25 -0.39%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.54 -0.19 -0.26%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.697 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 22 hours 68.81 +0.73 +1.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.35 +0.02 +0.03%
Urals 22 hours 68.90 -0.10 -0.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Bonny Light 22 hours 72.17 +0.53 +0.74%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.84 -0.72 -1.12%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.697 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 70.08 -0.53 -0.75%
Murban 22 hours 71.45 -0.24 -0.33%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 63.77 +0.68 +1.08%
Basra Light 22 hours 73.14 +1.12 +1.56%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 71.18 +0.70 +0.99%
Bonny Light 22 hours 72.17 +0.53 +0.74%
Bonny Light 22 hours 72.17 +0.53 +0.74%
Girassol 22 hours 71.67 +0.71 +1.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.35 +0.02 +0.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 52.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 hours 55.38 +0.08 +0.14%
Canadian Condensate 47 days 60.73 -0.42 -0.69%
Premium Synthetic 5 hours 64.83 -0.42 -0.64%
Sweet Crude 5 hours 60.38 -0.22 -0.36%
Peace Sour 5 hours 58.48 +0.08 +0.14%
Peace Sour 5 hours 58.48 +0.08 +0.14%
Light Sour Blend 5 hours 59.98 +0.58 +0.98%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 64.88 -0.57 -0.87%
Central Alberta 5 hours 59.33 -0.07 -0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 22 hours 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.60 +0.99 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 58.56 +0.63 +1.09%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 62.51 +0.63 +1.02%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 62.51 +0.63 +1.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 -0.50 -0.91%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.63 -0.42 -0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 7 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 12 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 5 hours Is Canada hosed?
  • 9 mins Trump Torpedos Oil Pipeline Haters
  • 1 hour Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 3 hours Everything Is Possible: Germany’s Coal Plants May Be Converted to Giant Batteries
  • 10 hours Demand for Aramco Bond
  • 11 hours Do You Conserve Water?
  • 4 hours Happy Spring: Rising Gasoline, Rents Boost U.S. Consumer Prices In March
  • 1 day The IMF's Report: World May Face a ‘Monopoly Problem’ In The Future
  • 23 hours England Running Out of Water?
  • 15 hours Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 1 day Carbon Emissions at 3-Million-Year High
  • 1 day Russia Signals OPEC And Allies Could Raise Oil Output From June

Breaking News:

High-Hyped $12B Aramco Bond Sees Disappointing First-Day Moves

Alt Text

Germany’s “Circle Of Five” Roiled In New Scandal

Another emissions scandal is wreaking…

Alt Text

Oil Hits $70 On Libya Unrest, Crisis In Venezuela

Crude rallied on Friday morning,…

Alt Text

Why Amazon Is Suddenly Courting Big Oil

Despite its commitment to power…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Goldman: Oil Prices Won’t Reach $80

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 10, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
GS

Oil prices soared in recent days, with Brent rising to its highest point since early November. The tightness in the market is real, but prices may not increase a whole lot more from here.

“We don’t think you’re going to get back to those $80 levels again, so you’ve got some modest upside here,” Goldman Sachs’ head of commodities research, Jeff Currie, told CNBC this week.

Currie and his team of analysts laid out a bullish narrative in an April 8 research note. “Brent prices have finally reached $70/bbl, following a fundamentally led rally reflective of a deficit larger than even we had forecast,” the Goldman analysts wrote. The OPEC+ production cuts were phased in quickly, a strategy Goldman dubbed “shock and awe.” In contrast, the group phased in cuts in 2017, which resulted in a protracted effort that only gradually reduced inventory levels.

Meanwhile, sanctions on Venezuela and Iran are knocking supply offline, and turmoil in Libya threatens to hit the oil market with another major outage.

Goldman Sachs was surprised by the speed with which the oil market tightened, and the investment bank hiked its forecast for average Brent prices in the second quarter to $72.50 per barrel, up from $65 previously.

But even as Brent has rallied more than 30 percent since the start of the year, Goldman analysts think that the rally has largely run its course.

“While the macro risk-on environment and the threat of disruptions may drive spot prices even higher, we still expect that prices will decline gradually from this summer as shale and OPEC production increases,” they concluded. “With large spare capacity in OPEC and the Permian basin and a wave of long-cycle projects still expected to come online in 2020, we maintain our $60/bbl forecast for next year.”

The cautious tone is notable given that Goldman analysts do not see any cracks in demand. When CNBC asked Goldman’s Jeff Currie about the possibility of a slowdown in consumption, he rejected the notion. “No — absolutely the opposite. Commodities demand is relatively rock solid, demand is so solid in China right now ... Bottom line, demand looks really good right now,” he said. Related: Smart Money Is Piling Into Oil

The reason that the investment bank does not see oil prices shooting up to $80 is because OPEC+ would be under pressure to begin to unwind the production cuts, while U.S. shale would also kick into a higher gear. If longer-dated oil prices begin to rise, it could stimulate new drilling in the Permian. That could push down prices next year. The flip side is that if production seems to be climbing this year, it would weigh on longer-dated prices, which could ultimately force restraint from shale drillers, pushing prices up in 2020.

Of course, much depends on how OPEC+ manages its next move. Russian President Vladimir Putin demurred on an extension of the cuts in the second half of 2019. Russia seems just fine with current oil prices, and is not in desperate need for higher prices like Saudi Arabia is. More to the point, the higher oil prices go, the more the cohesion around a strategy of production restraint begins to fall apart. 

On top of that, the cuts have rebuilt spare capacity in a big way, which reduces supply risk and mitigates the risk premium given to prices.

Later this year, a series of Permian pipelines are scheduled to come online, which could unlock new production. Finally, non-OPEC production increases from Brazil, Norway, Guyana, Canada and Iraq are assumed next year.

Goldman summed up its argument by saying that what lies ahead for the oil market is basically a rerun of the 1990s, which the bank characterized as “tight spot markets but well supplied forward balances and reflected in steady backwardation with an anchored back-end.” Goldman sees backwardation in the futures curve as a thing that will stick around.

In short, there is upward pressure on prices now, but it may only temporary.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why Amazon Is Suddenly Courting Big Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar
Saudi Arabia Threatens To Drop Dollar For Oil Trades

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Drop Dollar For Oil Trades

 Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

 The World’s Cheapest Natural Gas

The World’s Cheapest Natural Gas

 Sharp Rise In Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices

Sharp Rise In Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com