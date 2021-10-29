Why Both EV Stocks And Big Oil Are Rallying

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.29 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 84.38 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.521 -0.261 -4.51%
Graph down Heating Oil 3 hours 2.487 -0.029 -1.16%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.444 +0.009 +0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.05 -1.16 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -2.11 -2.50%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 78.91 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.444 +0.009 +0.37%

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.74 -1.65 -1.98%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.85 -1.22 -1.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.79 -1.11 -1.41%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 83.57 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.15 -1.02 -1.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.05 -1.16 -1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.05 -1.16 -1.38%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.11 -1.16 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -2.11 -2.50%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.94 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 67.06 +0.15 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.81 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 83.21 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 79.31 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 76.66 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.66 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 77.56 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.06 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 76.81 +0.15 +0.20%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.25 -1.92 -2.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 77.52 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 81.47 +0.76 +0.94%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 81.47 +0.76 +0.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -2.00 -2.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.85 -1.99 -2.24%

All Charts
Premium Content

Why Both EV Stocks And Big Oil Are Rallying

By Editorial Dept - Oct 29, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
One of the main things that attracted me to the energy markets a decade or so ago was that it is an area of the global economy that is a state of flux. Concerns about the environmental impact of fossil fuels have prompted interest and investment in alternatives and rapidly advancing technology has benefitted both those industries and traditional oil and gas businesses. For a trader, that translates to volatility no matter what the broader markets are doing and, as I learned early in life, in trading movement equals money.

That continuing struggle between conventional and alternative energy is usually painted as a zero-sum game, where the rise of one inevitably means the fall of the other, but this year has shown that that is not always the case. Eventually, decades from now, that will probably be true. For now, though, the sheer size of the global energy market and its sustained growth surge as we all become increasingly dependent on electronic devices means that big oil companies can continue to grow, even as alternatives gain ground.

That explains why, in recent days, two seemingly opposite sides of the coin, Tesla (TSLA) and Chevron (CVX), can both report good third quarters and show massive one-year gains in their stocks.

Tesla once again made fools of the Wall Street analysts by nearly doubling their forecast earnings last week, while Chevron this morning reported EPS of $2.96, a comprehensive beat of the consensus estimates for $2.21. If the zero-sum…

