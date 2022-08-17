Why Aramco Is Nothing Like The Other Oil Majors

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.06 +0.53 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.64 +0.30 +0.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.26 +0.42 +0.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.297 -0.032 -0.34%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.886 -0.015 -0.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.44 -2.60 -2.60%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 84.98 -2.88 -3.28%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.886 -0.015 -0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 48 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 48 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 48 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 260 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 48 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 48 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.44 -2.60 -2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.11 -2.34 -3.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 72.43 -2.88 -3.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 88.68 -2.88 -3.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 86.93 -2.88 -3.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.83 -2.88 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.08 -2.88 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 87.63 -2.88 -3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 82.28 -2.88 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 76.75 -2.75 -3.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 103.7 -1.62 -1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 76.75 -3.00 -3.76%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 95.12 -2.58 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 4 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Al Ghais: OPEC Isn't Responsible For Inflation

Clean Energy Stocks Are Shining

Clean Energy Stocks Are Shining

The recently approved climate bill…

UN Warns Of Disaster As Russia, Ukraine Face Off In Zaporizhia

UN Warns Of Disaster As Russia, Ukraine Face Off In Zaporizhia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is…

The $369 Billion Promise That Sent Clean Energy Stocks Soaring

The $369 Billion Promise That Sent Clean Energy Stocks Soaring

Clean energy stocks are soaring…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Aramco Is Nothing Like The Other Oil Majors

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 17, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Despite record earnings, Aramco hasn’t announced a dividend increase.
  • Aramco expects capital expenditures to be on the lower end of its guidance of $40 billion to $50 billion in 2022.
  • Aramco didn’t boost its capital expenditure guidance for this year.
Join Our Community

The world’s biggest oil company by production and market capitalization, Saudi Aramco, joined this week many of the international oil majors in reporting record second-quarter profits amid soaring oil and gas prices.  Yet, the similarities between the Saudi state oil giant and Big Oil end with the record earnings this year.  

Aramco, the world’s top crude oil exporter, is not your ordinary listed oil major. Its strategic choices and actions are not made in the board room or at shareholders’ meetings—they are made in the royal palaces in Riyadh and at OPEC and OPEC+ meetings. Saudi Aramco is the biggest cash cow for the Kingdom, generating billions of U.S. dollars in profits and cash flows, and distributing enormous dividends to shareholders, of which the biggest is, of course, Saudi Arabia with more than 95%. 

Despite record earnings for the second quarter, Aramco did not raise dividends, nor did it initiate buyback programs as some of the international majors did. The Saudi firm didn’t boost its capital expenditure guidance for this year, either, despite reiterating its view that global oil demand will continue to grow through at least 2030. 

According to The Wall Street Journal’s Rochelle Toplensky, Aramco’s actions (or rather, inaction, as it kept capex guidance unchanged) may suggest that the world’s largest oil firm could be hedging its bet on continuously growing oil demand over the next decade.  

Saudi Aramco reported a net profit of $48.4 billion for the second quarter of the year, a record figure and a 90% increase on the year thanks to stronger oil prices. Free cash flow for the second quarter stood at $34.6 billion, and the figure for the first half of 2022 was $65.2 billion, Aramco said.

Related: Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project

“While global market volatility and economic uncertainty remain, events during the first half of this year support our view that ongoing investment in our industry is essential — both to help ensure markets remain well supplied and to facilitate an orderly energy transition,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said, reiterating the view that the Saudi giant has held for years – investment in the supply is not enough. 

“In fact, we expect oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade, despite downward economic pressures on short-term global forecasts,” the firm’s top executive added.

Despite record earnings, Aramco hasn’t announced a dividend increase (most of which goes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), or any buybacks. 

In its Q2 earnings release, Aramco said it “aims to deliver a sustainable and progressive dividend in line with future prospects and underlying financial results. The Board intends to review the dividend with the full year 2022 results in March 2023.” 

Aramco expects capital expenditures to be on the lower end of its guidance of $40 billion to $50 billion in 2022, up from 2021 capex of $31.9 billion. The rise in capex so far this year was the result of higher upstream capital expenditures on drilling activities related to increasing the Maximum Sustainable Capacity, and development of unconventional projects, it said. 

Aramco plans to have its capacity raised to 13 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027, up from 12 million bpd now. The company will hit 13 million bpd, “after which the Kingdom will not have any additional capacity to increase production,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in July at an Arab summit in Jeddah attended by U.S. President Joe Biden.   

The policies and production of Saudi Aramco are decided by Saudi rulers and the Saudi strategy as part of the OPEC+ agreement. So, investors face high political and geopolitical risk in owning Aramco’s stock, which was clearly seen in the 2019 IPO in which large international investors weren’t really racing to buy shares in the world’s largest oil firm. 

Aramco is often compared to Big Oil in terms of capex, cash flows, and profits, and it beats all of them due to the fact that it holds the rights to pump all the oil in Saudi Arabia. But Aramco is distinctly separate from the Big Oil club.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Clean Energy Or Fossil Fuels? Wall Street Is Betting On Both
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?
Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense

Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com