Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.98 +0.45 +0.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.59 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.26 +0.42 +0.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.225 -0.104 -1.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.891 -0.009 -0.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.44 -2.60 -2.60%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 84.98 -2.88 -3.28%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.891 -0.009 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 48 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 48 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 48 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 260 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 48 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 48 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.44 -2.60 -2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.11 -2.34 -3.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 72.43 -2.88 -3.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 88.68 -2.88 -3.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 86.93 -2.88 -3.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.83 -2.88 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.08 -2.88 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 87.63 -2.88 -3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 82.28 -2.88 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 76.75 -2.75 -3.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 103.7 -1.62 -1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 76.75 -3.00 -3.76%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 95.12 -2.58 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 58 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 4 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Al Ghais: OPEC Isn't Responsible For Inflation

It’s Time For An Oil And Gas Boom In Africa

It’s Time For An Oil And Gas Boom In Africa

While many countries, including the…

A Worrying Signal From Oil Traders Of A European Recession

A Worrying Signal From Oil Traders Of A European Recession

Oil traders are selling European…

Colombia’s New Leftwing President Is Hiking Taxes On Its Oil Industry

Colombia’s New Leftwing President Is Hiking Taxes On Its Oil Industry

Former leftist guerilla Gustavo Petro…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Aug 17, 2022, 9:40 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices moved higher today, after the Energy Information Administration estimated a draw in oil inventories of 7.1 million barrels for the week to August 12.

This compared with a build of 5.5 million barrels reported for the previous week. A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute estimated a modest crude draw of 448,000 barrels for the week to August 12.

In gasoline, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 4.6 million barrels for last week, which compared with a 5-million-barrel decline for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 10 million bpd last week, which compared with 10.2 million bpd during the previous week.

In middle distillates, the EIA reported an inventory build of 800,000 barrels, which compared with a much needed build of 2.2 million barrels for the previous week as inventories have fallen to critical levels.

Middle distillate production averaged 5.1 million barrels daily, compared with 5.1 million bpd for the previous week.

Oil prices hit the lowest in six months earlier this week but recovered after the API report as it suggested demand for oil remained stable despite the challenging economic situation.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $92.47 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate changing hands for $87.01 per barrel.

"A drawdown of U.S. gasoline stockpiles for a second straight week has reassured investors that demand is resilient, prompting buys," one oil analyst from Fujitomi Securities told Reuters this week.

"Still, the oil market is expected to stay under pressure, with fairly high volatility, due to worries over a potential global recession," Kazuhiko Saito added.

The volatility is being fed also by continued uncertainty about the Iran nuclear deal, after Iran sent a written response to the EU’s latest proposal with Iranian media suggesting it won’t accept it as is.

Another factor fuelling price volatility are the latest oil demand figures from China, which were weaker than many expected.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Crude Inventories Fell To Lowest Level Since 2004 In June 
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?
Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense

Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com