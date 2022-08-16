WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.28 -3.13 -3.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.94 -3.16 -3.32%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.37 -3.18 -3.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.390 +0.662 +7.58%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.889 -0.063 -2.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.69 -2.67 -2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.69 -2.67 -2.74%
Chart Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.0 -3.16 -3.06%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 87.86 -2.73 -3.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.889 -0.063 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 48 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 48 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 48 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 260 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 48 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 48 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.0 -3.16 -3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 68.45 -2.79 -3.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 75.31 -2.68 -3.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 91.56 -2.68 -2.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 89.81 -2.68 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 87.71 -2.68 -2.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 84.86 -2.68 -3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 84.86 -2.68 -3.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 86.96 -2.68 -2.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 90.51 -2.68 -2.88%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 85.16 -2.68 -3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.69 -2.67 -2.74%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.75 -5.00 -5.51%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.50 -5.00 -5.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 105.4 +2.26 +2.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 -5.00 -5.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.75 -2.50 -3.04%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.70 -3.18 -3.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 35 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 22 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 7 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January

Chip Shortages And Inflation Are Plaguing The Auto Industry

Chip Shortages And Inflation Are Plaguing The Auto Industry

The ongoing chip shortage and…

China Masters The Art Of Soft Power

China Masters The Art Of Soft Power

Like every other way we…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 16, 2022, 1:40 PM CDT

Crude oil prices fell further on Tuesday, with WTI falling to its lowest benchmark price since January this year.

Crude oil prices began their fall on Monday, dragged down by China’s disappointing economic data that led to China’s central bank cutting lending rates.

WTI prices fell to $86.13 per barrel by 2:24 pm ET, down $3.28, or 3.67% on the day. Brent crude fell $2.98 (-3.13%) on the day to $92.12 per barrel—the lowest price since February this year.

Gasoline prices in the United States have been falling for months now led by falling crude oil prices. Today’s gasoline prices in the United States average $3.949 per gallon, according to AAA data, down from $3.956 yesterday. Over the last month, U.S. gasoline prices have fallen 60 cents. They are still 76 cents above where they were this time last year.

The weight of disappointing data out of China—the world’s second-largest oil consumer and largest oil importer—was compounded on Tuesday by developments surrounding the Iran nuclear deal. Just moments before the deadline, Iran sent its written response to the EU regarding the “final” nuclear deal text. In its letter, Iran suggested that it was closer than it had ever been to securing a deal, although there were a few sticking points—mainly that the U.S. guaranteed the deal couldn’t be changed by future U.S. Presidents.

Despite the current crude oil fundamentals that suggest the market is still tight, the market fear is that Iran could unleash on the market hundreds of thousands of barrels of crude oil per day if sanctions were to be lifted. Iran has said that it could ramp up production and exports within months.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Hydropower In China Struggles Amid Worst Heatwave In Decades

Next Post

Hydropower In China Struggles Amid Worst Heatwave In Decades

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com