  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 min Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 4 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 17, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Santos Energy has announced the final investment decision on the Pikka oil project in Alaska, which the Australian company expects to produce 80,000 bpd beginning in 2026.

The first phase of the development at the North Slope deposit will cost $2.6 billion, of which Santos’ share would be $1.3 billion, the company also said. The Australian energy major is partnering with Spain’s Repsol on the project.

“Global oil and gas markets are seeing increased volatility and countries are looking to diversify their supply sources away from Russia, which according to the International Energy Agency, currently produces 18 per cent of the world’s gas and 12 per cent of its oil,” Santos Energy chief executive Kevin Gallagher said.

“Low-carbon oil projects like Pikka Phase 1 respond to new demand for OECD supply and are critical for global and United States energy security, that has been highlighted since the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he added.

Gallagher noted that Santos has committed to net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions—those from a company’s own operations and those from the operations of its suppliers—and that Pikka will be a net-zero project.

Even so, the shares of Santos fell after the announcement, Reuters reported, as the decision surprised traders. The stock decline came despite forecast-beating profits reported for the first half of the year. Santos booked a net profit of $1.27 billion for the period, up from $317 million a year ago.

Reuters noted that analysts had expected Santos to pull out of the Alaska project and sell its 51-percent stake rather than develop it.

The Australian company will probably fund the Pikka project development with proceeds from the planned sale of 5 percent in the PNG LNG project in Papua New Guinea, according to analysts. Santos expects to pocket $1.5 billion from that sale’s LNG gains prominence among investors thanks to higher demand from Europe.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

Dutch Government To Decide Whether To Fill Norg Gas Storage Above 80%

Next Post

Pemex Board Balks At Cost Overruns At Mega Oil Refinery

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

