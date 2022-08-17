How High Will European Gas Prices Go?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.81 -0.30 -0.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.50 -0.15 -0.16%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.43 +1.59 +1.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.203 -0.041 -0.44%
Graph up Gasoline 22 mins 2.940 +0.006 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.44 -2.60 -2.60%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 85.76 +0.78 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.940 +0.006 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 49 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 49 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 49 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 261 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 49 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 49 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.44 -2.60 -2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 67.78 +1.67 +2.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 72.43 -2.88 -3.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 88.68 -2.88 -3.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 86.93 -2.88 -3.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 84.83 -2.88 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 84.08 -2.88 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 87.63 -2.88 -3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 82.28 -2.88 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.75 -2.75 -3.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 103.7 -1.62 -1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.75 -3.00 -3.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.12 -2.58 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 26 mins "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East

Money Won’t Solve America’s Power Grid Problems

Money Won’t Solve America’s Power Grid Problems

The U.S. grid is in…

The Burgeoning Energy Partnership Between Azerbaijan And The EU

The Burgeoning Energy Partnership Between Azerbaijan And The EU

Azerbaijan and the EU are…

Are Gas Stations Really Inflating Prices For Profit?

Are Gas Stations Really Inflating Prices For Profit?

Despite what politicians may say,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ChAI

ChAI

ChAI is a market intelligence solution that uses Artificial Intelligence on 1000s of data points everyday to provide accurate commodity price forecasts, enabling companies to…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How High Will European Gas Prices Go?

By ChAI - Aug 17, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Europe’s energy crisis is finally getting the coverage it deserves, with a combination of geopolitical and environmental factors driving energy prices higher by the day.
  • Dutch TTF Gas Prices, the European benchmark, have been climbing rapidly since July and are set to climb even higher over the next 12 months.
  • Decisive government action will be needed to mitigate the damage that this energy crisis will cause in Europe, with new sources of supply desperately ahead of winter.
Join Our Community

In recent weeks, there has been increasing mainstream coverage of the impending energy crisis in the UK and across Europe. While this issue is not news to those who are regularly engaged with energy markets, the looming impact on domestic utility bills is steadily being given more press coverage. 

In April 2022, regulator Ofgem increased the UK Energy Price Cap by 54% from £1,277 per year to £1,971 per year, based on typical use. In May, Ofgem stated this would rise again up to £2800 per year in October, however, it is widely expected that the actual increase may be even greater. More can be read on the specifics of the price cap rise on MoneySavingExpert. 

The price cap rise comes largely as a result of the skyrocketing cost of Natural Gas; Image 1 below shows Dutch TTF Gas Prices, the European benchmark, over the past 12 months. The price rally over the Winter and major price shock following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine immediately stand out, although the more recent rise is the most concerning for households across Europe. The price has jumped from €47.99/MWH on August 16th, 2021 to now stand at €220.11/MWH, and this article will look at a few of the key driving factors behind this climb which has led to the gas crisis in Europe. 

TTF
Image 1; TTF Gas prices over the past 12 months

Gas and Geopolitics 

As with almost every story relating to commodity markets this year, there is a Russian-shaped elephant in the room. As a bloc, around 40% of the European Union’s gas was supplied by Russia prior to 2022, with Germany being the largest importer. Since economic sanctions were imposed against Russia in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has been able to use this energy reliance to build pressure on its geopolitical opponents.

After the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project was suspended in February due to the initial build-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, Germany was left being served with Russian gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Gas flows through the pipeline have been slow throughout the year, and recently dropped down to 20% of capacity - Russia has cited faulty turbine infrastructure as the reason for the decline in gas flows.

Meanwhile, however, Russia has increased gas flows to its political ally Hungary. On this issue, the Guardian reported that “by the end of August, Gazprom would supply Hungary with an additional 2.6m cubic metres a day”. The willingness of European nations to continue with economic sanctions against Russia will certainly be put to the test if this pattern of gas distribution continues. 

Hot Summer, Cold Winter

Much of the plan to cope with the gas crisis has revolved around building up storage facilities ahead of the winter. For example, EU nations committed to attempting to fill their gas storage facilities to 85% by November, while they have simultaneously pledged to reduce gas consumption by 15% over the winter months. The winter is, of course, crucial as it usually represents the period of peak seasonal demand, with gas being used for heating and lighting.

However, summer has burned a hole in these plans. Many nations across Europe have been experiencing record-breaking heatwaves, which have in turn led to a rise in the demand for air conditioning, which tends to be powered with gas-generated electricity. Therefore, at a time when Europe needed to minimize its consumption in order to build up supplies as much as possible, there has in fact been an unusually strong demand for gas which has slowed the building up of gas reserves.

Lack of Alternatives?

One aspect of Europe’s energy supply that has been launched into the spotlight by the present crisis is the lack of alternative sources once Russian gas has been taken out of the picture. In the past few weeks, for example, the British government has been engaged in negotiations with energy-giant Centrica to revive the offshore gas storage site Rough, located in the North Sea. Rough was closed in 2017 as it was not deemed sufficiently necessary to warrant its required investment, a decision emblematic of the lack of foresight for an energy crisis across Europe.

Elsewhere, Germany closed 3 of its 6 operational nuclear power facilities at the end of 2021. The final 3 were due to be closed this year but, owing to the crisis, the government looks set to U-turn on that policy. More can be read on this subject via the WSJ here. However, even those countries that have backed nuclear energy are not safe in 2022. According to the World Nuclear Association, France derives around 70% of its electricity from nuclear energy, but these plants have been adversely impacted by the European drought. The cooling waters used at the plants are usually discharged into rivers, but the heatwave has been so intense that the rivers have been too hot for this process.

Other alternative energy sources have been stalling too. The droughts across Europe have also led to failing hydroelectric power facilities, while even solar panels become less efficient in extreme heat. The long-term impact of the present energy crisis may be to force countries to consider how they could have greater control over their energy security through investing in renewable energy infrastructure within their own borders, but such planning occurs in times of peace, not war. The battle to fuel the homes of millions of people around Europe is only going to intensify.

TTF
Image 2: ChAI’s 12 month average forecasts for TTF prices (16/08/22)

ChAI’s forecast for TTF prices over the next 12 months does not make for comforting reading. The average monthly price forecast, as shown above in Image 2, indicates that prices may continue to rise from their already record-high levels. Heavy industries, who have already had their profit margins consumed by the increase in manufacturing costs, will likely be the first to bear the brunt of this with respect to any enforced blackouts. For households across Europe, decisive government action will be needed to mitigate the inevitable damage that the next 18 months of energy costs will bring. For this reason, the rise in recent media attention given to this subject is much needed; time will tell as to whether those in positions of power have the aptitude to tackle the issue. 

By ChAI

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Aramco Is Nothing Like The Other Oil Majors

Next Post

Cheap Air Travel May Be A Thing Of The Past
ChAI

ChAI

ChAI is a market intelligence solution that uses Artificial Intelligence on 1000s of data points everyday to provide accurate commodity price forecasts, enabling companies to…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?
Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd

Aramco Stands Ready To Boost Oil Output To 12 Million Bpd
Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts
Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense

Asia Gobbles Up Cheap U.S. Crude At OPEC’s Expense



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com