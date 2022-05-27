When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 115.1 +0.98 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 119.4 +2.03 +1.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 8.727 -0.168 -1.89%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 4.003 +0.035 +0.88%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 4.016 +0.138 +3.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph down Marine 2 days 108.7 -0.39 -0.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.2 -0.37 -0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 111.4 +2.63 +2.42%
Graph down Basra Light 179 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 120.8 +3.10 +2.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 121.0 +3.10 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 93.46 +3.66 +4.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 99.99 +3.76 +3.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 116.2 +3.76 +3.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 114.5 +3.76 +3.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 112.4 +3.76 +3.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 116.6 +0.42 +0.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 109.0 +0.98 +0.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 10 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 10 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

One of Europe's Largest Gas Storage Sites Could Start The Winter Empty

Buyers Scramble To Lock In Long-term Contracts In Red-Hot LNG Market

Buyers Scramble To Lock In Long-term Contracts In Red-Hot LNG Market

Buyers in both Europe and…

Qatar Minister Slams West For Demonizing Oil And Gas

Qatar Minister Slams West For Demonizing Oil And Gas

For years, Western countries have…

How Will China’s Covid Containment Policy Affect Emerging Markets?

How Will China’s Covid Containment Policy Affect Emerging Markets?

China’s struggles with Covid and…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

By Editorial Dept - May 27, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
1. China Cedes Top LNG Buyer Spot to Japan Amid Weak Demand

- China’s LNG imports in 2022 are on track to record their first major decline since 2006, as high spot prices and weak domestic demand coming from the manufacturing sector cooled down purchasing activity.

- Whilst China’s appetite for LNG was primarily coming from the government’s willingness to switch away from coal, Beijing has now come full circle and has been maximizing coal output, environmental concerns notwithstanding.

- Piped natural gas from Russia and Turkmenistan, cheaper because of oil pegs, has also been squeezing out LNG imports, with China expected to reach full capacity at the Power of Siberia pipeline by 2025.

- China’s May imports of LNG are set to total 4.7 million tons LNG, more than 2 million tons lower year-on-year, with the United States and Australia seeing the largest drops in buying.

2. US Return to Pre-Pandemic Crude Production in 2023

- Even though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created ideal conditions for oil companies to ramp up production, prospects for incremental US shale growth have not changed whatsoever.

- According to an average of five major forecasters, US crude output will grow 900,000 b/d this year and is set to reach pre-pandemic levels only by mid-2023, with next year also seeing a relatively modest 800,000 b/d year-on-year increase.

- Platts argues that now, when publicly traded…

Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Are At An All-Time High

Next Post

Why U.S. Shale Is Right To Choose Shareholders Over Production
