What Will OPEC Do Next?

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 24.52 +0.97 +4.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 30.81 +1.35 +4.58%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.827 -0.067 -3.54%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 25.95 -0.79 -2.95%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.91 +0.51 +2.28%
Graph up Urals 15 hours 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Louisiana Light 2 days 27.18 -0.20 -0.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 27.18 -0.20 -0.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Mexican Basket 3 days 21.10 -0.57 -2.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.827 -0.067 -3.54%
Graph up Marine 3 days 27.44 +1.09 +4.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 27.67 +1.16 +4.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 19.45 +1.73 +9.76%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 26.08 -2.33 -8.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 25.72 +2.14 +9.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Bonny Light 2 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Girassol 2 days 26.94 +2.10 +8.45%
Opec Basket 2 days 22.91 +0.51 +2.28%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 18.02 +2.73 +17.85%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 21.33 -0.79 -3.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 23.83 -0.79 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 25.23 -0.79 -3.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 24.83 -0.79 -3.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 19.83 -0.79 -3.83%
Peace Sour 14 hours 19.83 -0.79 -3.83%
Light Sour Blend 14 hours 20.33 -0.79 -3.74%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 24.83 -0.79 -3.08%
Central Alberta 14 hours 19.83 -0.79 -3.83%
Louisiana Light 2 days 27.18 -0.20 -0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Graph up Giddings 15 hours 15.00 +1.25 +9.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 18.56 +0.01 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 hours 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 15 hours 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Eagle Ford 15 hours 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Oklahoma Sweet 15 hours 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Kansas Common 2 days 13.75 -0.50 -3.51%
Buena Vista 2 days 27.13 -0.44 -1.60%
Sanctioned Businessman Helps Maduro With Iran Oil Scheme

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia's Attack On The U.S. Shale Patch

Tankers carrying some 35 million…

Alt Text

3 Ways To Play The Oil Price Bounce

Oil prices have fallen significantly…

Alt Text

What's Wrong With Brent Oil Futures?

Standard Chartered have highlighted an…

OPEC

COVID Market Update

- If you want to know where OPEC’s production is heading, one needs only to look at their next month’s OSP, particularly to its largest market, Asia. This week, Saudi Arabia raised its June OSP to Asia, as well as to the US and Europe, in a clear sign that it is indeed cutting production and planning fewer exports. This isn’t difficult for Saudi Arabia to achieve, as their April production was at an all-time high as it tried to regain market share in an aggressive grab designed to get the upper hand in the Russian production cut saga and quash US shale.

- The Texas Railroad Commission gave up on the idea of planned production cuts after two of the three chairmen voted the measure down. The measure was supported mainly by smaller oil companies, while the larger more integrated--and therefore better positioned--companies were opposed to the measure. Chairman Ryan Sitton, in favor of production cuts for the industry, argued that the measure was never really seriously considered.

- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) said it would shut in 10,000 bpd for Q2, with the potential for additional cuts as needed, to be decided on a month-to-month basis. Devon is a major producer in the Permian basin, where it produces 84,000 bpd of its total 155,000 bpd expected after the curtailment.

- And, in some way, on the oil and gas scene at least, COVID-19 is positioning Turkey’s Erdogan for a bit of a win in the Mediterranean. Italian Eni…

