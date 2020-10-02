What Trump’s Positive COVID Test Means For Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.40 -1.32 -3.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.63 -1.30 -3.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.484 -0.043 -1.70%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 39.12 -1.55 -3.81%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 39.94 -0.71 -1.75%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.20 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.94 -1.64 -4.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.94 -1.18 -3.18%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.484 -0.043 -1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.22 +0.95 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.39 +0.55 +1.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.72 -1.37 -3.50%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.81 -1.82 -4.17%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.54 -1.96 -4.84%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 38.94 -1.64 -4.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.94 -1.64 -4.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 40.03 -1.49 -3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.94 -0.71 -1.75%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 26.32 -1.51 -5.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 28.02 -3.70 -11.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 37.72 -1.50 -3.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 39.12 -1.50 -3.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 33.72 -3.50 -9.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 33.47 -3.25 -8.85%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 33.47 -3.25 -8.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 34.32 -2.90 -7.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 34.72 -4.80 -12.15%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 33.47 -2.75 -7.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 36.50 +0.75 +2.10%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 30.25 +0.75 +2.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.58 +0.85 +2.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 34.17 +0.93 +2.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 38.12 +0.93 +2.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 38.12 +0.93 +2.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 36.50 +0.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 -1.50 -4.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.46 -1.50 -3.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 hour The China Daily newspaper just did a flash poll of 1600 Chinese Communist Party members. 98% said Biden won the debate.
  • 55 mins California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 2 days Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 5 hours What is Best for Germany Now?
  • 12 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 5 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 5 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 16 hours Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 1 day Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future

Breaking News:

Vietnam Approves Exxon’s $5-Billion LNG-To-Power Project

U.S., UAE And Israel Agree On Joint Energy Strategy

U.S., UAE And Israel Agree On Joint Energy Strategy

The United States, the UAE,…

Will Clean Energy Policies Actually Create More Jobs?

Will Clean Energy Policies Actually Create More Jobs?

As the clean energy movement…

Offshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Will See A Speedy Recovery

Offshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Will See A Speedy Recovery

The global oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Trump’s Positive COVID Test Means For Oil

By Editorial Dept - Oct 02, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

I don’t want to brag (who am I kidding, of course, I do!) but last week, with WTI holding just above $40, I predicted that a significant drop was coming. That was on Friday, and here is the chart for the main crude oil futures contract, CL, since Monday…

The three factors that I highlighted in that piece, a weak economy prompting demand fears, political uncertainty, and over-supply, all combined to cause the initial move down. However, those losses (or gains for those of us that were short or trading with a short bias) were added to significantly last night as the news broke that Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

Given just how Trump has divided America, overreaction to that news at both ends of the political spectrum is to be expected. There will be some who cynically and heartlessly delight in the President’s misfortune. Meanwhile, those that have been denying the very existence of Covid-19 or maintaining that it is all some Democratic hoax will undoubtedly dig deeper into their conspiratorial holes. For them this will all be part of some Deep State plot to take over the government.

That is, as I said, to be expected. What is a little more surprising, though, is that crude oil lost a couple of bucks after the story broke.

After all, markets are supposed to be apolitical, and a commodity like oil is supposed to trade on the fundamentals of supply and demand, right? It is hard to see how Trump’s health can…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

U.S., UAE And Israel Agree On Joint Energy Strategy

Next Post

Will Libya’s Oil Production Stay Online?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar
Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves
NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions

NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions
Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices
Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar Next Week

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar Next Week



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com