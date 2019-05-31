Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Oil

Friday May 31, 2019

In the latest edition of the Numbers Report, we’ll take a look at some of the most interesting figures put out this week in the energy and metals sectors. Each week we’ll dig into some data and provide a bit of explanation on what drives the numbers.

Let’s take a look.

1. Saudi Arabia gains market share in China

• China’s oil imports averaged 10.1 million barrels per day over the first four months of 2019, according to Standard Chartered, an increase of 8.9 percent year-on-year. In fact, China posted an all-time record high of 10.7 mb/d of oil imports in April.

• Saudi Arabia is playing a larger and larger role in the supply of oil to China for two reasons, both of which can be attributed to decisions made by the U.S. government. Sanctions on Iran have forced China to look for alternatives. Also, the U.S.-China trade war have scared away Chinese oil importers from American crude.

• In both cases Saudi Arabia has stepped into the void. Of the year-on-year increase of 826,000 bpd in oil imports in China, Saudi Arabia captured more than half of that increase at 453,000 bpd, Standard Chartered noted. Year-to-date, Saudi Arabia has exported 1.552 mb/d to China, making it China’s top supplier, surpassing even Russia.

2. U.S. shale burning through cash

• Roughly 9 out of 10 U.S. shale companies were cash flow negative in the first quarter of 2019, according to Rystad Energy.

• Rystad surveyed 40 top U.S. shale companies, and only 4 of them had positive cash flow. In the recent past, 20 percent had positive cash flow, so the first quarter marked a deterioration.

• “That is the lowest CFO we have seen since the fourth quarter of 2017,” says Alisa Lukash, Senior Analyst on Rystad Energy’s North American Shale team. “The gap between capex and CFO has reached a staggering $4.7 billion. This implies tremendous overspend, the likes of which have not been seen since the third quarter of 2017.”

• A few high-profile bankruptcies highlight the ongoing financial stress in the sector. In mid-May, Weatherford International said it was going to declare bankruptcy.

• More than 170 E&Ps have declared bankruptcy in North America since 2015, affecting $98 billion in debt, according to Haynes and Boone. While there was a huge spike between 2015 and 2017, the bankruptcy total has…