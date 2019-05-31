OilPrice Premium
Martin Tillier

Martin Tillier

The Implications Of Falling Interest Rates For Energy Investors

By Martin Tillier - May 31, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Benjamin Franklin

Inversion is back in the news. Treasury yields have been falling dramatically over the last week or so, with yield on the 10-Year Treasury Note falling to below 2.2% for the first time since the middle of 2017. Given that the Fed has raised short-term rates significantly since then, that has resulted in longer-term yields falling below those on short-term debt, giving an inverted yield curve. That is typically taken as a sign of upcoming economic weakness in the U.S. and even of an impending recession, but what does it mean for energy investors?

(Click to enlarge)

The most obvious implications are bad. If the market is correct and we are heading towards recession in the U.S., that would have a significant effect on oil demand, pushing prices ever lower. That, in turn, will add to the downward pressure on oil stocks and energy stocks in general.

Nor is the broader picture looking good for oil prices. Yesterday’s tweet from President Trump announcing tariffs on Mexico has reinforced the view that he believes in the power of tariffs to advance a multitude of policy positions, even those not directly related to trade and economics. For a commodity such as oil, where global growth expectations play such an important role in pricing, that is a very bearish sign and will add to the pressure on energy stocks.

Even as all that happens, though, the very low yields on Treasuries and other fixed income securities may well put a floor on stocks of integrated, big oil companies.

Since the recession in 2008/9, the role of those stocks as income producers has been significantly downplayed. A combination of a rising rate environment and uncertainty about the long-term trajectory of oil prices has engendered doubts about the ability of big oil to continue to pay good dividends, or at least to continue to grow their dividend payouts.

The fact is though that both Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) have still increased their annual payouts every year since 2008 with only one exception, when CVX paid out the same amount in 2015 as in 2014. That still hasn’t been enough for investors though, with both CVX and XOM massively underperforming the broader market over the last decade.

The current interest rate environment could well see that underperformance come to an end.

As interest rates on bonds fall, so a dividend payment, particularly one with a proven record of growing, becomes more and more valuable.

Martin Tillier

Martin Tillier

