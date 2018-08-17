WTI Set For Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 2015

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 hours 65.91 +0.45 +0.69%
Brent Crude 1 hour 71.83 +0.40 +0.56%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.946 +0.038 +1.31%
Mars US 1 hour 66.71 +0.45 +0.68%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
Urals 2 days 68.76 -1.38 -1.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Bonny Light 18 hours 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.28 +0.56 +0.92%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.946 +0.038 +1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 70.09 +0.76 +1.10%
Murban 18 hours 72.35 +0.46 +0.64%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.25 +0.59 +0.90%
Basra Light 18 hours 71.43 +1.34 +1.91%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.22 +0.67 +0.96%
Bonny Light 18 hours 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Bonny Light 18 hours 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Girassol 18 hours 71.54 +0.66 +0.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.16 +0.45 +1.26%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.66 +0.45 +0.74%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.61 +0.45 +0.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.21 +0.45 +0.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.71 +0.45 +0.84%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.11 +0.45 +0.73%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.46 +0.45 +0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Giddings 2 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.05 -4.59 -6.32%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.41 +0.45 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.91 +0.45 +0.73%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.97 +0.45 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mike Shellman's musings on "Cartoon of the Week"
  • 11 minutes Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 17 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 22 mins The Discount Airline Model Is Coming for Europe’s Railways
  • 19 hours Newspaper Editorials Across U.S. Rebuke Trump For Attacks On Press
  • 15 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 7 hours Pakistan: "Heart" Of Terrorism and Global Threat
  • 19 hours Batteries Could Be a Small Dotcom-Style Bubble
  • 5 hours Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 9 hours Venezuela set to raise gasoline prices to international levels.
  • 7 hours Scottish Battery ‘Breakthrough’ Could Charge Electric Cars In Seconds
  • 15 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 6 hours Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 1 day Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 20 hours Don't Expect Too Much: Despite a Soaring Economy, America's Annual Pay Increase Isn't Budging
  • 21 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021

Breaking News:

Aramco Ready To Invest To Meet Future Oil Demand

Alt Text

Diesel Trucks Aren’t Going Anywhere

In trucking, diesel will be…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall Despite Supply Fears

Oil prices started the day…

Alt Text

Is Mexico Set To Boost Oil Output?

Mexico’s president-elect is determined to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

WTI Set For Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 2015

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 17, 2018, 5:30 PM CDT Oil industry

WTI Crude prices were up early on Friday but still headed for a seventh consecutive weekly loss—the longest losing streak since 2015—as fears of escalating trade wars and a rout in emerging markets and their weakening currencies amid the Turkish turbulence had investors worried about the possible fallout on global oil demand growth.

At 11:28 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was up 0.63 percent at $65.87 and Brent Crude was trading up 0.53 percent at $71.81. Yet, both benchmarks were on course to post another weekly loss, which would be the seventh such week for WTI and the third consecutive weekly loss for Brent Crude.

The ongoing U.S.-China trade row has spillover effects in emerging economies across Asia as a strengthening dollar weakens their local currencies, reducing purchasing power and fuel demand. Escalating trade wars could dampen global economic growth and consequently, oil demand growth, analysts, OPEC, and the International Energy Agency (IEA) warn. The strengthening U.S. dollar both raises the oil-importing countries’ import bills and makes dollar-priced oil more expensive to buy for holders of other currencies.

Emerging markets and their currencies were also stirred this week by the turbulence in Turkey where the local currency, the lira, plunged, affecting stocks, bonds, and currencies in other emerging markets, including in Asia, the fastest-growing oil-importing region in the world. Analysts told the Financial Times that the fear is that the Turkish crisis could spread to other emerging market nations. Related: Would The U.S. Sanction China For Buying Iranian Oil?

The weakening currencies in emerging markets and the U.S.-China trade war further clouded the outlook for global economic growth, and consequently, global oil demand growth, sending oil prices down for the week. The U.S. midweek inventory report also contributed to this week’s overall losses in WTI and Brent. The surprise—and quite significant crude build—in U.S. inventories sent oil prices plummeting on Wednesday.

Yet, analysts think that oil prices won’t drop much lower because the U.S. sanctions on Iran later this year are expected to take some 1 million bpd, and possibly more, out of the oil market, putting a floor under the price of oil.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Cracks In Global Economy Weigh On Oil Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze
Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

 Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

 All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

 The Productivity Problem In The Permian

The Productivity Problem In The Permian

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com