Would The U.S. Sanction China For Buying Iranian Oil?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.94 +0.48 +0.73%
Brent Crude 11 mins 71.83 +0.40 +0.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.948 +0.040 +1.38%
Mars US 21 hours 66.26 +0.75 +1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
Urals 2 days 68.76 -1.38 -1.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.88 +1.08 +1.53%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.28 +0.56 +0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.948 +0.040 +1.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.33 -1.02 -1.45%
Murban 2 days 71.89 -0.10 -0.14%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.66 +0.90 +1.39%
Basra Light 2 days 70.09 -0.35 -0.50%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.55 +0.79 +1.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.88 +1.08 +1.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.88 +1.08 +1.53%
Girassol 2 days 70.88 +0.81 +1.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.93 +0.28 +0.71%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.16 +0.45 +1.26%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.66 +0.45 +0.74%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.61 +0.45 +0.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.21 +0.45 +0.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.71 +0.45 +0.84%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.11 +0.45 +0.73%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.46 +0.45 +0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Giddings 2 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.05 -4.59 -6.32%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.41 +0.45 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.91 +0.45 +0.73%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.97 +0.45 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mike Shellman's musings on "Cartoon of the Week"
  • 11 minutes Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 17 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 15 hours Newspaper Editorials Across U.S. Rebuke Trump For Attacks On Press
  • 10 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 2 hours Pakistan: "Heart" Of Terrorism and Global Threat
  • 4 hours The Discount Airline Model Is Coming for Europe’s Railways
  • 5 hours Venezuela set to raise gasoline prices to international levels.
  • 1 day Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 14 hours Batteries Could Be a Small Dotcom-Style Bubble
  • 1 hour Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 2 hours Scottish Battery ‘Breakthrough’ Could Charge Electric Cars In Seconds
  • 1 hour Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 11 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 1 day Renewable Energy Could "Effectively Be Free" by 2030
  • 16 hours Don't Expect Too Much: Despite a Soaring Economy, America's Annual Pay Increase Isn't Budging

Breaking News:

Production At Libya’s Largest Oil Field Risks Shutdown, Again

Alt Text

Something Strange Is Happening In The Saudi Oil Patch

According to Bloomberg, Saudi Arabia…

Alt Text

Why Saudi Arabia Cut July Oil Production

Saudi Arabia’s oil production in…

Alt Text

Is This Europe’s Newest Oil & Gas Producer?

Portugal has a troubled oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Would The U.S. Sanction China For Buying Iranian Oil?

By Irina Slav - Aug 17, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT oil tanker

A U.S. State Department official has suggested that Washington could impose sanctions on China if it continues to buy Iranian oil after November 4 when sanctions specifically targeting Iranian oil sales abroad will kick in, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The WSJ quotes newly appointed special representative and head of an Iran Action Group at the State Department as saying that, “The United States certainly hopes for full compliance by all nations in terms of not risking the threat of U.S. secondary sanctions if they continue with those transactions.”

In addition, Brian Hook declined to rule out the possibility that the United States could count China among those targeted by secondary sanctions for its repeatedly stated intention to continue buying Iranian crude despite U.S. sanctions.

Earlier this month the United States managed to secure a promise from China that it will not expand its Iranian oil imports, but given the tariff escalation between the two, it’s possible that China could revoke this promise. This is more than likely unless, of course, the next talks, which are planned for later this month, put an end to what everybody is already calling a trade war. Related: The One Oil Industry That Isn’t Under Threat

An Iran Action Group was set up this week to “direct and coordinate all activity relating to Iran,” as per WSJ’s report. The purpose of the administration is to apply maximum pressure on Tehran in hopes of spurring a change of government. Skeptics, however, have warned that the regime change plan may not work out as well this time as it did in 1953.

Crude oil is the number-one target of the sanctions, and Washington officials have been very busy in the last few months trying to secure commitments from its allies that they will stop importing Iranian oil. The task has proved challenging, however, because of China. Other Asian importers of Iranian oil are hoping to secure waivers from the sanctions because they would be hard put to quickly find an alternative to the attractively priced Iranian crude.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Gulf Coast Refineries Process Record Volume Of Crude
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on August 17 2018 said:
    It is becoming farcical by the minute. China is going ahead with buying Iranian crude thus ignoring US sanctions on Iran and daring the United States to impose sanctions on it. China can singlehandedly neutralize US sanctions by deciding to buy the entire Iranian oil exports amounting to 2.5 million barrels of oil a day (mbd) as a retaliation against escalating US trade war against it and paying for them in petrodollar.

    Were the US to impose sanctions on China, China could easily switch to other markets around the globe. China’s economy is far more integrated in the global trade system than the US economy and also bigger by 24%. However, the US could pay a heavy price if it tries to replace Chinese exports with imports from other countries. No other country in the world could produce goods particularly high tech goods cheaper than China. Replacing Chinese exports will lead to higher prices for US customers and also higher inflation in the United States. This will definitely offset any benefits from the tax cuts, worsen the budget deficit and also increase US outstanding debts by 2.35%.

    The United States doesn’t have extraterritorial jurisdiction over other countries of the world to expect full compliance by them of the US sanctions on Iran. The overwhelming majority of the nations of the world will simply ignore the sanctions.

    China which is being subjected to intrusive US tariffs and Russia which has been battling US sanctions since 2014 will have be happy to ensure the failure of US sanctions against Iran as a sort of retaliation against US tariffs and sanctions against them. The US would be making a huge mistake were it to underestimate the power of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership which has led to the successful launching of China’s crude oil future contract (the petro-yuan).

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze
Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

 Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

 All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

 The Productivity Problem In The Permian

The Productivity Problem In The Permian

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com