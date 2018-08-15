Market Intelligence
  • 6 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 11 minutes Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 17 minutes Why hydrogen economics is does not work
  • 4 hours The EU Loses The Principles On Which It Was Built
  • 4 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 3 hours Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 21 mins Don't Expect Too Much: Despite a Soaring Economy, America's Annual Pay Increase Isn't Budging
  • 13 hours Crude Price going to $62.50
  • 1 day Anyone Worried About the Lira Dragging EVERYTHING Else Down?
  • 9 hours WSJ *still* refuses to acknowledge U.S. Shale Oil industry's horrible economics and debts
  • 3 hours Again Google: Brazil May Probe Google Over Its Cell Phone System
  • 22 hours Chinese EV Startup Nio Files for $1.8 billion IPO
  • 1 day Oil prices---Tug of War: Sanctions vs. Trade War
  • 1 day Correlation does not equal causation, but they do tend to tango on occasion
  • 1 day Monsanto hit by $289 Million for cancerous weedkiller
  • 1 day Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful

Breaking News:

Diamondback’s $9.2B Energen Deal Creates Third-Largest Permian Player

Alt Text

OPEC Oil Production Surges 340,000 Bpd As Saudis Pump Near Record

OPEC’s crude oil production jumped…

Alt Text

Oil Falls Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Alt Text

A Major Setback Looms For Colorado Shale

November elections in Colorado are…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

By Irina Slav - Aug 15, 2018, 9:40 AM CDT gas station

After the American Petroleum Institute surprised markets yesterday by reporting a build of 3.66 million barrels for the week ending August 10, the Energy Information Administration today confirmed a build, but reported that it had been significantly bigger at 6.8 million barrels.

Analysts polled by S&P Global Platts had forecast an inventory decline of 1.7 million barrels for the period.

The EIA reported that at 414.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are a bit above the five-year average for the season.

In gasoline, inventories were down by 700,000 barrels last week, compared with a build of 2.9 million barrels a week earlier but slightly above the seasonal average. Gasoline production averaged 10.2 million bpd, from 9.9 million bpd the week before last.

Distillate inventories added 3.6 million barrels last week, after a build of 1.2 million barrels in the prior week, with production averaging 5.3 million bpd, up by 100,000 bpd on the previous week.

Meanwhile the market is worrying about supply from Venezuela and preparing for the last round of U.S. sanctions against Iran, which will target its oil industry specifically. Some oil bulls are preparing for oil prices of US$150 and even US$200, Reuters reported yesterday, citing prominent hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand and Jean-Louis Mee, chief executive of Westbeck Capital. Related: Why China Will Continue To Buy Iranian Crude

Andurand expects oil to jump to US$150 a barrel as U.S. sanctions against Iran kick in in a couple of months and crude supply shrinks by a million bpd or more. Mee is even more bullish, seeing the ultimate loss of supply at more than 2 million bpd.

“Our view is that by November 4, we will have lost between 1.3 and 1.4 million barrels (of output) a day. It is a very big number. That’s based on the view that the U.S. will allow a few temporary exception waivers .... Ultimately, we could see losses from Iran exceed 2 million barrels a day,” the Westbeck Capital chief executive said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Oil Demand Growth Starts To Weaken In Asia

Libyan Oil Recovers, Exceeds 1 Million Bpd
  • Brian Gregory on August 15 2018 said:
    Once again, investors are SURPRISED! Each week they are surprised! I'd be surprised if a week went by where they were not surprised! It's truly surprising!

