Venezuela Sees Oil Exports Rise Despite U.S. Sanctions

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 60.83 +0.19 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 63.81 +0.12 +0.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.849 +0.072 +2.59%
Graph down Mars US 13 hours 60.04 -0.91 -1.49%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 64.37 -1.05 -1.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.954 +0.011 +0.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 63.96 -0.37 -0.58%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 60.89 -1.34 -2.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.849 +0.072 +2.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 64.15 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 1 day 64.55 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 61.83 -0.17 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 64.10 -0.59 -0.91%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 64.62 -0.29 -0.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 63.96 -0.37 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 63.96 -0.37 -0.58%
Chart Girassol 1 day 64.81 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 64.37 -1.05 -1.61%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 49.21 -0.85 -1.70%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 49.64 -0.26 -0.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 59.64 -0.86 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 61.04 -0.86 -1.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 58.39 -0.81 -1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 56.64 +0.64 +1.14%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 56.64 +0.64 +1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 58.34 +0.09 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 61.89 +1.89 +3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 56.64 +0.49 +0.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 66.28 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 55.76 -1.72 -2.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.89 -2.03 -2.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 18 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 7 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 7 mins Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 1 hour Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall" . . around Capital Building
  • 2 days Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 3 days Interest article about windmills and waterwheels in Europe

Breaking News:

API Expected To Endorse Carbon Pricing

China's Oil Reserves Near Limit

China's Oil Reserves Near Limit

China's crude oil reserves have…

Oil Rig Count Inches Higher As Prices Drop

Oil Rig Count Inches Higher As Prices Drop

After having taken a breather…

Oil Workers Move To Renewable Jobs, But The Pay Is Lower

Oil Workers Move To Renewable Jobs, But The Pay Is Lower

As thousands of oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Venezuela Sees Oil Exports Rise Despite U.S. Sanctions

By Irina Slav - Mar 02, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Venezuela’s crude oil exports rose last month despite Washington imposing new sanctions in January on several trading houses that worked with Caracas to export its oil. According to Tanker Trackers and OilX, crude oil exports from Venezuela were up in February. But Venezuela isn’t exactly transparent about its exports, and not everyone agrees that its crude oil shipments saw a rise in February.

Bloomberg reported that Venezuela’s exports had fallen to less than 420,000 bpd, down 13 percent over January, citing tanker tracking data and shipping reports that reflect the imposition of sanctions on one Maltese and one Swiss trading company for facilitating the attempts of the Maduro regime to market its oil abroad.

According to Tanker Trackers, however, Venezuela exported at least 500,000 bpd of crude oil in February, which was an increase over January.

OilX said that Venezuelan oil exports averaged 522,000 bpd in February, versus 468,000 bpd in January.

Reuters also reported higher export figures, although these included crude and fuels. According to Reuters’ data, Venezuela’s crude oil and fuel exports in February rose to 700,000 bpd, again based on ship-tracking data and documents. The report also noted that the February daily average was the highest in ten months, driven by new clients in Asia and their appetite for fuel oil.

Related: Trump: Biden’s Policies To Bring ‘Energy Disaster’ To The U.S.

Reuters notes Venezuela’s PDVSA has been acquiring what some are calling “phantom clients” through partnerships with entities with no track record in oil trading to circumvent U.S. sanctions, which at the end of last year extended to oil swaps.

This appears to be the latest tactic by Caracas to go around sanctions after already established moves such as ship-to-ship transfers of crude oil that then gets masked through the addition of certain chemicals to obscure its origin.

Even with these new tactics and an apparent increase in crude oil exports in February, Venezuela’s oil exports remain far below last year’s levels, not to mention the export levels before the unraveling of the Venezuelan economy during the previous oil crisis and the U.S. sanction offensive began.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Big Oil Clashes Over Fossil Fuel Future
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years
Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third

Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third
Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021
Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea

Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
How High Can Oil Really Go?

How High Can Oil Really Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com