Venezuela Remains The Oil Market's Biggest Known Unknown

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.63 +0.47 +0.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.11 +0.41 +0.44%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.42 +0.33 +0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.699 -0.009 -0.33%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.739 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 90.31 +1.64 +1.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.739 -0.004 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 15 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 15 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 15 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 654 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 15 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 15 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 107 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 71.71 +1.99 +2.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 92.31 +1.64 +1.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 90.56 +1.64 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 86.61 +1.69 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 85.16 +1.64 +1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 93.76 +1.14 +1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 84.66 +1.64 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 80.39 +1.64 +2.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 94.74 +1.35 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 86.04 +1.64 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 86.75 +1.75 +2.06%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.50 +1.50 +1.90%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 93.72 +0.68 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 2 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Chevron Continues Australian LNG Exports Despite Plant Fault And Strikes

New State Laws Could Derail Biden's Zero-Carbon Ambitions

New State Laws Could Derail Biden's Zero-Carbon Ambitions

State and local laws, spurred…

Cost-Effective Chromium: The Next Big Thing In Green Energy?

Cost-Effective Chromium: The Next Big Thing In Green Energy?

University of Basel researchers have…

Cost Of Living Crisis Threatens EU Energy Transition

Cost Of Living Crisis Threatens EU Energy Transition

The cost of living crisis…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Venezuela Remains The Oil Market's Biggest Known Unknown

By Editorial Dept - Sep 15, 2023, 6:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
oil market

1. Despite Lower Gas Prices, Europe’s Industrial Gas Demand Just Not Enough

- Europe’s industry gas demand is set to remain 20% below 2021 levels this year despite much lower natural gas prices and relatively ample LNG imports, raising the risks of deindustrialization in the continent’s industrial heartland.

- An 8-10% decline in production for Europe’s chemicals industry is the largest decremental factor in absolute terms, with Germany struggling to kickstart its manufacturing performance – factory orders have recorded a whopping 12% year-on-year drop over the summer, the worst contraction since 2020.

- Even refining, a key industry that needs natural gas to desulphurize transportation fuels, remains 30% below 2021 levels in all-European demand, adding a mere 1 bcm compared to last year and expected to total 7.2 bcm.

- Natural gas prices in Europe are in steep contango, with the December 2023 TTF futures contract €15 per MWh above the prompt-month October contract, aggravated by Australia’s LNG strikes.

2. Freeport LNG Is In Trouble Again

- Following the June 2022 fire that debilitated Freeport LNG’s exports for almost a year, the U.S.’ second-largest liquefaction terminal has drastically lowered its feedgas intake since September 10.

- Feedgas deliveries to Freeport plunged from 1.6 BCf per day in September to 0.27 BCf per day currently, with the decline reportedly…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Oil Prices On Track For A Third Consecutive Week Of Gains

Next Post

Why Putin Met Kim Jong-Un
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com