Uzbekistan Gas Scandal Results In Executive Arrest

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.29 +2.12 +2.90%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.51 +2.52 +3.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.65 +2.54 +3.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.962 +0.375 +5.69%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.159 +0.078 +3.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.159 +0.078 +3.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 70.76 -0.15 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 2 days 74.98 -0.15 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.80 +0.92 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 379 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.25 +1.17 +1.54%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.31 +1.18 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.72 +1.49 +3.29%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.92 +2.15 +4.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 75.32 +2.15 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 73.57 +2.15 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 70.72 +2.15 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 68.72 +2.15 +3.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 77.67 +2.15 +2.85%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 67.02 +2.15 +3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 65.10 -0.99 -1.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.78 -1.49 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 5 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Oil Prices On Course For A 10% Loss This Week

Oil Prices On Course For A 10% Loss This Week

Oil prices are on track…

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As China Reopens

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As China Reopens

Oil prices were climbing again…

Why Supertanker Rates Are Suddenly Crashing

Why Supertanker Rates Are Suddenly Crashing

Supertanker rates soared to astronomical…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Uzbekistan Gas Scandal Results In Executive Arrest

By Eurasianet - Dec 13, 2022, 3:00 PM CST
  • Uzbekistan officials have arrested an executive at a state-owned natural gas distribution network.
  • The arrest comes amid a severe gas shortage in the country.
  • The office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement that multiple energy sector managers have been arrested as part of a probe into the misuse of gas.
Join Our Community

Authorities in Uzbekistan have arrested a senior executive at a state-owned natural gas distribution network operator over his involvement in alleged unauthorized deliveries to a factory while the rest of the population endured chronic shortages.

Sardar Umurzakov, the head of the presidential administration, who has aimed strong rhetoric at the perceived shortcomings of regional leaders and other officials since his appointment in July, said on December 11 that more executives could face the same treatment. 

The office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement that multiple energy sector managers have been arrested as part of a probe into the misuse of gas. Muzaffar Aliyev, the head of the Tashkent division of the gas distribution network operator, is the most prominent among them.

Aliyev is accused of overseeing the continued supply of gas to a brick factory that was meant to have its deliveries suspended over the fall and winter – a period when households are in most desperate need of fuel for heating. Failure to enforce the suspension of deliveries led to the factory consuming an amount of gas equivalent to what might be used by around 5,000 households over a 10-day period, prosecutors said.

Umurzakov said that the arrest of Aliyev should serve as an example to others across the country. 

“If officials in other regions do not draw the right conclusion from this and commit violations of the law, the same criminal charge will most certainly be initiated against them,” he said at a government meeting devoted to planning for the allocation of energy resources to the public. 

In a curious sub-plot to the brick factory saga, Umurzakov had noted a few days before Aliyev’s arrest was made public that the presidential administration received a request from the top prosecutor for the Tashkent region not to cut gas supplies to the plant. 

“Does the prosecutor’s office have some interest in this illegal connection being continued?” Umurzakov is reported to have said at a government meeting on December 9.

The legal maelstrom around energy officials, and possibly justice system representatives further down the line, highlights how exposed the administration of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is feeling over a heating crisis that had been widely predicted ahead of time.

The last time Uzbekistan suffered shortages this bad was two years ago, when small but geographically diverse protests presented one of the first challenges to Mirziyoyev’s rule.  

With a fast-growing population – Central Asia’s largest at around 36 million, as the state statistics agency revealed earlier this week  – and increasing industrial production, Uzbekistan’s energy deficit has become a chronic problem.

Gas is both a major source of electricity and a lifeline for important industries. In some recent years, annual increases in consumption have reached 10 percent, putting paid to once-lofty export plans. 

Mirziyoyev is straining to be seen to be taking a hands-on approach. On December 13, he paid a visit to a heating plant in Tashkent during which, as his office stated, he “acquainted himself with the technological process and operation of the equipment.”

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Supply Chains Keep Up With A Looming Construction Boom?

Next Post

Hydrogen Jets Could Help Decarbonize Air Travel
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited
More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com