Can Supply Chains Keep Up With A Looming Construction Boom?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.56 +2.39 +3.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.79 +2.80 +3.59%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.07 +1.96 +2.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.929 +0.342 +5.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 +0.083 +4.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 +0.083 +4.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 70.76 -0.15 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 2 days 74.98 -0.15 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.80 +0.92 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 379 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.25 +1.17 +1.54%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.31 +1.18 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.72 +1.49 +3.29%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 51.92 +2.15 +4.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 75.32 +2.15 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 73.57 +2.15 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 70.72 +2.15 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 68.72 +2.15 +3.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 77.67 +2.15 +2.85%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 67.02 +2.15 +3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 65.10 -0.99 -1.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.78 -1.49 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 5 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Freeport LNG Faces More Regulatory Hurdles Before Restart

A Critical Moment For South Africa’s Energy Industry

A Critical Moment For South Africa’s Energy Industry

While South Africa is currently…

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders

Oil traders are still struggling…

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

The retracement in natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Supply Chains Keep Up With A Looming Construction Boom?

By Ag Metal Miner - Dec 13, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • U.S. construction is expected to expand steadily over the next five to ten years.
  • Global supply chains impacted by the pandemic, inflation and the ongoing situation in China may take years to recover.
  • Building materials like steel rebar and aluminum plate have already felt the strain of zero-COVID, which suggests U.S. construction will likely remain strained in the short term.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner

The Construction MMI (Monthly MetalMiner Index) flatlined sideways, moving downward by a meager 0.07%. The overall volatility of metal prices remains a primary challenge to the index.

The near-stationary index contrasts starkly with the downward 2022 trend. Aside from fluctuating metal prices, the industry also had its integrity tested by several other problems. These included rising interest rates, labor shortages, energy shortages globally, and zero-COVID.

Month-over-month, most bar-fuel surcharges remained within a sideways trend. Such has been the case for the past couple of months. The only exception is the Weekly Midwest, which rose considerably ($0.16 per mile). Meanwhile, European commercial 1050 aluminum sheets also increased in price quite a bit. This was mostly due to ongoing energy shortages and the arrival of the colder months. These compounding issues have left European production in a tight spot.

However, Chinese steel rebar prices shot up. This channel likely resulted from uncertainty about zero-COVID restrictions and concerns over a potential incoming squeeze on Chinese steel products.

U.S. Construction Expected to Boom, But are Supply Chains?

High-interest rates heavily impacted the 2022 construction industry. However, experts feel U.S. construction will expand steadily in the long term, particularly over the next 5-10 years. That said, one question remains: can supply chains keep up? Not only will supply chain woes affect metal prices, but the entire industry.

A recent article highlighted how the pandemic caused numerous people to move out of cities to more suburban areas in search of more affordable housing. This eventually spurred a massive influx of housing construction. Over the next several decades, these homes will undoubtedly require repairs and upgrades.  

However, with global supply chains disrupted by the pandemic, energy shortages, and the ongoing situation within China, an easy recovery for global supply chains isn’t likely. In fact, they could take years to rebuild. Obviously, this poses a significant problem. Indeed, building materials like steel rebar and aluminum plate have already felt the strain of zero-COVID. Therefore, U.S. construction will likely remain strained in the short term.

Metal Prices: Will Steel Rebar Go Up More, or is This a Dead Cat Bounce?

MetalMiner’s Raw Steels MMI for December discussed various forms of steel potentially bottoming out. The steel market, for most grades and forms, remains in a questionable state. With China considering easing zero-COVID restrictions, some metal prices continue to rise. Meanwhile, fears of metal squeezes could have also contributed to things like steel rebar rebounding. The question is: how long will the rebar uptrend continue?

The market appears to have both bullish and bearish factors tugging on it. What’s more, the world is still uncertain as to if and when China will ease zero-COVID. This puts a lot of strain on the Chinese-sourced steel and steel rebar market. While U.S. construction materials have recently faced demand shortages due to high construction costs, the short-term path for rebar remains uncertain.

By Jennifer Kary

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Peek At Russia’s Response To The G7 Oil Price Cap
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited
More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com