Supply Chain Woes Slow U.S. Solar Boom

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.68 +2.51 +3.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.91 +2.92 +3.74%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.07 +1.96 +2.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.954 +0.367 +5.57%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.168 +0.087 +4.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.168 +0.087 +4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 70.76 -0.15 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 2 days 74.98 -0.15 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.80 +0.92 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 379 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.25 +1.17 +1.54%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.97 +1.16 +1.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.31 +1.18 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.72 +1.49 +3.29%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 51.92 +2.15 +4.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 75.32 +2.15 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 73.57 +2.15 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 70.72 +2.15 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 68.72 +2.15 +3.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 77.67 +2.15 +2.85%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 67.02 +2.15 +3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 65.10 -0.99 -1.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.78 -1.49 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 32 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 5 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Freeport LNG Faces More Regulatory Hurdles Before Restart

Russia Is No Longer Pursuing Victory In Ukraine

Russia Is No Longer Pursuing Victory In Ukraine

Russia appears to have come…

Nickel Prices Could See Some Bullish Upside This Month

Nickel Prices Could See Some Bullish Upside This Month

Bullish catalysts are mounting for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Supply Chain Woes Slow U.S. Solar Boom

By Michael Kern - Dec 13, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

Trade and supply chain barriers continue to slow progress in U.S. solar power expansion, despite the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which was designed to boost clean energy capacity rollouts, a quarterly report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie showed on Tuesday.

The United States added 4.6 gigawatts (GW) of new solar capacity in the third quarter of this year, down by 17% compared to the same period of 2021, the U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2022 report found.  

As a result of supply constraints, the utility-scale, commercial, and community solar markets all experienced sequential declines in the third quarter. The residential solar segment is less directly impacted by existing trade issues and saw 1.57 GW of new installations, up by 43% compared to the third quarter of 2021, according to the report.

“America’s clean energy economy hindered by its own trade actions,” SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said in a statement. 

“The solar and storage industry is acting decisively to build an ethical supply chain, but unnecessary supply bottlenecks and trade restrictions are preventing manufacturers from getting the equipment they need to invest in U.S. facilities. In the aftermath of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), we cannot afford to waste time tinkering with trade laws as the climate threat looms.”

Supply chain constraints have worsened this year as power plant developers are struggling to get their hands on solar panels due to new U.S. legislation banning imports of products manufactured using forced labor in China.

The U.S. enacted in June the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which bans products manufactured using forced labor in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) is home to half of the world’s polysilicon, which is used in solar panels manufactured in many other countries.  

Under the Act, companies should provide a track record of the supply chain of solar panels and other equipment to ensure that they haven’t been manufactured using forced labor.

“It has proven more difficult and time-consuming to provide the proper evidence to comply with the UFLPA, further delaying equipment delivery to the U.S.,” said Michelle Davis, principal analyst and lead author of the U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2022 report.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Production Fell In November, But 3 Members Actually Boosted Output

Next Post

Zelenskiy Calls On Aid From The West To Mend Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch

 Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com