Ukraine's Counteroffensive Has Begun

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.10 +0.48 +0.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.16 +0.49 +0.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.12 +0.83 +1.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.621 +0.088 +3.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.673 +0.032 +1.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 70.52 +2.15 +3.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.673 +0.032 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.00 -1.30 -1.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 74.50 -1.38 -1.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.36 +0.81 +1.12%
Graph down Basra Light 563 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.69 +0.64 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.81 +0.80 +1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 49.56 +2.54 +5.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 72.96 +2.54 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 71.21 +2.54 +3.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 68.36 +2.54 +3.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 66.36 +2.54 +3.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 75.31 +2.54 +3.49%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 64.66 +2.54 +4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.25 -1.25 -2.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -1.56 -2.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.50 -1.15 -1.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 22 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

The U.S. Becomes The World’s Second-Largest EV Market After China

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Drop After Volatile Week   

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Drop After Volatile Week   

Europe’s benchmark natural gas prices…

Kurdistan Has Lost $2 Billion Due To Its Oil Exports Saga

Kurdistan Has Lost $2 Billion Due To Its Oil Exports Saga

The Kurdistan Regional Government has…

Rystad Sees Major Jump In Battery Storage Capacity Through 2030

Rystad Sees Major Jump In Battery Storage Capacity Through 2030

According to a new Rystad…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Ukraine's Counteroffensive Has Begun

By Editorial Dept - Jun 16, 2023, 8:16 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Ukraine

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

In what is perhaps Ukraine’s most significant counteroffensive since the war began, Ukrainian forces began a series of attacks on the Russian frontline last week, claiming earlier this week to have retaken some half a dozen villages. Russia denies these claims, with pro-Russian military bloggers posting pictures of what they say are Ukraine’s destroyed Leopard-2 tanks. Neither Russian nor Ukrainian reporting from the front line is reliable, and the battlefield situation remains extremely dynamic. Earlier this week, in retaliation against Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Russia launched a missile strike on Zelensky’s hometown in central Ukraine, killing 11 people. This week we also heard a rare concession by Putin vis-a-vis the unpreparedness of Russia for the numerous incursions in the Belgorod border region with Ukraine. Meanwhile, the rivalry between the Russian Defense Ministry and Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries continued to intensify, with Putin decreeing that Wagner would have to sign a contract with the Defense Ministry, essentially to place itself under the military’s control. Wagner refused, and the contract in question instead went to Wagner’s other rival, Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov’s new mercenary group (Akhmat). The contract largely suggested that Wagner has no legal status without it. Wagner said on Tuesday that it was not sure whether its mercenaries would continue to fight…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

How To Protect Your Wealth If The Fed Is Lying About More Interest Rate Hikes
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut

Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut
Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com