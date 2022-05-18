U.S. Shale Drillers Cautious Despite Record Earnings

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 mins 110.1 +0.47 +0.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 110.0 +0.89 +0.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.218 -0.150 -1.79%
Graph up Heating Oil 18 mins 3.695 +0.027 +0.73%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.715 -0.006 -0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 114.5 -1.81 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 114.5 -1.81 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 113.6 -4.56 -3.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.2 +4.13 +3.65%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 107.6 -3.16 -2.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.715 -0.006 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 109.4 -1.17 -1.06%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 112.1 -1.14 -1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 106.1 -5.05 -4.54%
Graph down Basra Light 170 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 113.2 -5.46 -4.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 113.6 -4.56 -3.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 113.6 -4.56 -3.86%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 110.4 -5.24 -4.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.2 +4.13 +3.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.55 -2.29 -2.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 98.30 -1.80 -1.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 114.6 -1.80 -1.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 112.8 -1.80 -1.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 110.7 -1.80 -1.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 107.9 -1.80 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 107.9 -1.80 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 110.0 -1.80 -1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 113.5 -1.80 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 108.2 -1.80 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 114.5 -1.81 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 109.0 -1.75 -1.58%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 102.8 -1.75 -1.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 118.6 +2.60 +2.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 106.4 -1.80 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 110.3 -1.80 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 110.3 -1.80 -1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 109.0 -1.75 -1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.8 -1.75 -1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.7 +6.57 +5.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 7 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 7 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 7 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

China To Offload 2 Million Barrels of Iranian Crude Despite Sanctions

Oil Prices Climb Despite Demand Destruction Claims

Oil Prices Climb Despite Demand Destruction Claims

Despite two major reports forecasting…

Is The Global Debt Bubble About To Burst?

Is The Global Debt Bubble About To Burst?

The global economy is in…

Highest Ever U.S. Gasoline Prices Aren’t Destroying Demand

Highest Ever U.S. Gasoline Prices Aren’t Destroying Demand

U.S. gasoline demand is not…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Drillers Cautious Despite Record Earnings

By Irina Slav - May 18, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Only few shale executives have committed to significant increases in capex.
  • 2022 total cash flow for shale drillers may top all they’ve earned over the past 20 years.
  • Inflationary pressure is taking its toll on shale oil production
Join Our Community

Back in mid-February, Pioneer Natural Resources' Scott Sheffield told Bloomberg that "Whether it's $150 oil, $200 oil, or $100 oil, we're not going to change our growth plans." Despite all that has happened since then, centered on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the attitude expressed by Sheffield in February has not changed, even though shale drillers are now almost literally raking in the cash after years of sinking in debt.

This year, U.S. shale oil companies will generate as much as $180 billion in free cash flow, according to Rystad Energy, the Financial Times wrote. According to S&P Global Community Insights, this year's total cash for shale drillers would top all they had earned over the past 20 years.

This is impressive data for an industry that for a long time was seen as a cash-burner with no hope in sight. The last couple of months, however, proved that there is hope in sight, and it is quite a solid hope. Yet it doesn't seem that these companies are planning to drop their cautious attitude and start drilling with no limits again.

In fact, according to the Financial Times, industry executives intend to stick with their current approach of capital discipline and spend the extra cash on dividend payouts, debt reduction, and stock repurchases.

"What's different today than the past . . . is that we are allocating capital in a way that maximises," the FT quoted the chief executive of Chesapeake Energy as saying in its report. Chesapeake had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection two years ago but is now back in the game and planning to pay $7 billion in dividends over the next five years.

Related: Russia Will Force Oil Buyers To Pay More If EU Introduces Tariffs

Stock prices are also improving along with the oil prices that made all this free cash flow possible, meaning some investors may be warming to the oil industry again. That would likely just add to the industry's motivation in sticking with keeping shareholders happy rather than returning to growth-above-all.

But there may be another reason, too. Congress is "going after" the oil industry after repeated allegations of price-gouging and profiteering from higher oil and fuel prices while ordinary American drivers suffer the increasing load of excessive prices.

In late April, Democrat legislators accused the oil industry of getting rich at the expense of American drivers. They promised legislation that would make it possible for the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys to prosecute oil companies on allegations of profiteering and price-gouging.

"Big Oil has profiteered and exploited the marketplace," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told media last month, citing the strong results reported by everyone in the industry for the first quarter. "They are hoarding the windfall while keeping prices high at the pump," she added.

A Congress hearing earlier this year had Big Oil executives explain to legislators that they have no control over retail fuel prices—and why they don't—but this seems to have been brushed aside by the lawmakers, some of whom are now discussing the latest proposal by Democrats, which is to make excessive retail fuel prices illegal.

For its sponsors, the bill is probably the next logical step in an increasingly desperate journey to keep gasoline and diesel affordable. For the oil industry, on the other hand, it probably looks like government overreach. When the government overreaches, especially in a way that threatens the business-as-usual state of affairs, industries tend to get defensive.

This is one way of looking at what the US. shale industry is doing right now. It is keeping its focus on shareholder return maximization and paying down debt rather than grabbing the opportunity to expand production at a time when global supply is tight enough to warrant such a move.

Five years ago, many would have probably taken that opportunity then and there. But not now, after the devastating pandemic that, in a way, was the mother of all oil market crashes.

Inflation is helping, too. Production costs in the shale patch are up by as much as 20 percent, driven by things like diesel prices, frac sand prices, and a shortage of workers and drilling equipment.

This inflationary pressure is already affecting production—something that congressional Democrats were probably unhappy to hear. The EIA reported that U.S. oil production declined for the first time in three months during the first week of April, signaling that inflation has started getting to drillers. The EIA also revised down its production outlook for next year, suggesting that the cost pain could linger.

So, from the outside, it may seem that U.S. shale has a golden opportunity to expand its international markets and make even more cash for itself and its shareholders. Yet the industry continues to be cautious, keeping the lid on its capex and cutting its debt load. Perhaps shale drillers have finally had one too many crises and are now building a new normal beyond production growth at all costs.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets

IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets
Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News
The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High
OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd

OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com