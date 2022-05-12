Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 12 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 1 day Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 22 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Russia Could Cut Gas Supplies To Finland Tomorrow

Is Central Asia’s Crypto-Mining Boom Going Bust?

Is Central Asia’s Crypto-Mining Boom Going Bust?

Cheap energy has made Central…

Turkey Looks To Kazakhstan To Form New Trade Route To Bypass Russia

Turkey Looks To Kazakhstan To Form New Trade Route To Bypass Russia

Turkey and Kazakhstan appear to…

A Ban On Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading To Congress For Vote

By Julianne Geiger - May 12, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

A piece of legislation that would ban excessive gasoline prices is headed for a vote in Congress next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday afternoon.

The bill, known as the Price Gouging Prevention Act of 2022 and introduced by Democrat senators Tammy Baldwin, Elizabeth Warren, and Democrat Representative Jan Schakowsky, comes in response to what Pelosi calls “a major exploitation” of gasoline consumers.

High gasoline prices continue to plague the current administration due to a well-known history of high gasoline prices dogging incumbents in the United States. So far, the United States has pleaded with OPEC and Brazil for additional oil output and has agreed to release millions of barrels of crude oil from emergency stockpiles—all to no avail.

Crude oil prices in the United States have decreased by $1 per barrel since the latest SPR release announcement, while gasoline prices have risen to new records, with the national average as of Thursday $4.418 per gallon. The latter has prompted the United States to chastise the industry for profit-taking and prioritizing shareholder returns instead of on increasing output.

The current bill would prevent gasoline price hikes during times of national energy emergencies and abnormal market disruptions—as declared by the President. If the bill were to pass, the FTC and state attorneys general would have the power to enforce a federal bad against excessive price increases and issue penalties, no matter where that seller is along the price chain. It would also increase company requirements for disclosing their pricing strategies in SEC filings.

It would also grant more funding to the FTC.

The legislation is not expected to garner sufficient Republican support.

“During COVID, Big Oil and those at the top of the food chain have used inflation to boost record profits while working families have paid the price. This legislation will shine a light on price hikes and help prevent big corporations from exploiting a period of inflation to gouge consumers with higher costs,” Senator Baldwin said.

U.S. Big Oil companies such as Exxon are indeed raking in higher profits—$23 billion for Exxon in 2021—although that follows a significant loss of $22.4 billion in 2020 as Covid-19 ravaged demand.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

