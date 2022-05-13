Soaring Costs Set To Hurt U.S. Shale Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.4 +4.24 +4.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.4 +3.92 +3.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.679 -0.060 -0.78%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.014 +0.098 +2.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.948 +0.156 +4.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Graph down Marine 1 day 102.5 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Murban 1 day 105.5 -0.30 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 107.5 +0.81 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 164 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 111.1 +1.05 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 88.81 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 92.03 +0.42 +0.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 108.3 +0.42 +0.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 106.5 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 104.4 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 96.25 +0.25 +0.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 111.8 +5.44 +5.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 100.1 +0.42 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 58 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 12 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 36 mins Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

EU Hopes Agreement On Russian Oil Ban Will Be Reached In May

A Global Energy Shortage Is Putting Bitcoin Under Pressure

A Global Energy Shortage Is Putting Bitcoin Under Pressure

It has been a tough…

Relentless Price Hikes Send U.S. Gasoline Price To Fresh Record High

Relentless Price Hikes Send U.S. Gasoline Price To Fresh Record High

U.S. gasoline prices continued to…

Oil Tanker Stocks Get Hammered In Market-Wide Selloff

Oil Tanker Stocks Get Hammered In Market-Wide Selloff

While energy hasn’t been the…

Soaring Costs Set To Hurt U.S. Shale Production

By Editorial Dept - May 13, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
1. Soaring Production Costs Stoke Fears of US Shale Slowdown

- Just as US shale producers were poised to capitalize on high crude prices and bring new production to the markets, Texas drillers have been confronted with soaring production costs.

- According to Continental and Coterra, drilling and production costs in average shale plays were up by some 20%. It isn't only that rigs and workers are in short supply, the doubling of fracking sand and diesel prices have also added to the inflationary pressure.

- The lead time between order and delivery of steel pipes (used to line the interior of oil wells), drilling equipment, and compressors can now be as long as two years, coming on the back of global supply chain disruptions.

- Market watchers have been caught by surprise by the EIA’s February crude production data, indicating a decline despite expectations to the contrary, with drillers continuing to deplete drilled-but-uncompleted wells (DUCs).

2. China Spends a Record-Breaking Amount on Russian Commodities

- China’s monthly imports of commodities from Russia reached a new all-time high in April, rising to $8.9 billion, up 56% year-on-year as soaring crude prices and robust buying created a perfect storm.

- Whilst one-sixth of China’s crude buying comes from Russia, oil prices averaging some $110 per barrel last month led to the record numbers, with little additional interest for Russian distressed oil…

