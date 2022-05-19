Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 112.4 +2.80 +2.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.1 +2.97 +2.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.266 -0.102 -1.22%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.794 +0.126 +3.42%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.830 +0.109 +2.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.2 -3.29 -2.87%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 111.2 -3.29 -2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 113.6 -4.56 -3.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 -2.26 -1.93%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 107.6 -3.16 -2.85%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.830 +0.109 +2.93%

Graph down Marine 2 days 109.4 -1.17 -1.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 112.1 -1.14 -1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 106.1 -5.05 -4.54%
Graph down Basra Light 171 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 113.2 -5.46 -4.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 113.6 -4.56 -3.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 113.6 -4.56 -3.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.4 -5.24 -4.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 -2.26 -1.93%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 89.31 -3.24 -3.50%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 92.94 -5.36 -5.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 109.2 -5.36 -4.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 107.4 -5.36 -4.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 105.3 -5.36 -4.84%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 102.5 -5.36 -4.97%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 102.5 -5.36 -4.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 104.6 -5.36 -4.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 108.1 -5.36 -4.72%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 102.8 -5.36 -4.96%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.2 -3.29 -2.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.0 -3.00 -2.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 99.75 -3.00 -2.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 117.7 -0.88 -0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 103.5 -2.81 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 107.5 -2.81 -2.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 107.5 -2.81 -2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.0 -3.00 -2.75%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.75 -3.00 -2.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

All Charts
America's Electric Grid Has A $2 Trillion Problem

Researchers from several U.S. universities…

High Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are Here To Stay

As gasoline and diesel prices…

Is Energy Security More Important Than Climate Change?

Russia’s war has highlighted vulnerabilities…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 19, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Low fuel inventories could lead to a crisis this summer in the U.S.
  • Refinery outages could be disastrous during this period of supply tightness.
  • Sankey: we've never seen inventories this low, particularly in the northeast. 
Very low inventories of oil products in the United States and a shortage of refining capacity have laid the foundations for an oil shortage crisis in the United States this summer, Paul Sankey, Lead Analyst at Sankey Research, told CNBC in an interview on Thursday.  

"I just don't think there's anything the Administration can do about it," Sankey said, referring to the fact that a refinery cannot be built in time to ease the gasoline and diesel crunch.

Asked about what would happen if an operating refinery were to stop production because of an accident or a hurricane, Sankey said, "we're on the verge of a U.S. oil crisis as it is, obviously what I'm talking about is shortages."

"We've never seen inventories this low, particularly in the northeast. We haven't seen gasoline this low at this time of year in history," the analyst added.

With the hurricane season later in the year, "We might have a crisis this summer, I'm telling you," Sankey said.

There is a global shortage of refining capacity, and currently the energy world "is completely insane", he noted.  

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said that insufficient investment in global refining capacity is one of the key drivers of the global rally in gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel prices.

There isn't a quick fix for all-time high fuel prices in America— or elsewhere — analysts say. The quickest fix is not one that American consumers would want — a recession that would lead to job losses.

Some 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of refinery capacity in America has been shut permanently since the start of the pandemic. In the U.S., operable refinery capacity was at just over 18 million bpd in 2021, the lowest since 2015, per EIA data. Rising demand since economies reopened and people returned to travel, combined with lower refining capacity and very tight distillate markets have drawn down U.S. product inventories to below seasonal averages and at multi-year lows, with record-low inventories reported on the East Coast.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

